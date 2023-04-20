A minor ordinance amendment that would allow local clubs to start serving alcohol at 6 a.m. has stirred a larger conversation about morning liquor sales in Casper.

If adopted, the amendment, which passed its second reading at Tuesday's city council meeting, would extend legal hours of operation for establishments in possession of limited retail liquor licenses by three hours. Right now, the earliest they can serve alcohol is 9 a.m.

The proposed ordinance change is held out as way to fix an inequality in Casper's alcohol regulations, since businesses that own any other kind of liquor license can already serve between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. It’s unclear why limited retail liquor licenses are treated differently — city officials say it was likely just an oversight by a previous council.

Limited retail liquor licenses are meant for organizations like “veterans, fraternal, golf, or social clubs.” In Casper, only the Casper Municipal Golf Course and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post are known to have them.

It's doubtful whether the amendment would have much of an impact on beer or liquor sales.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars club currently doesn’t open until 10 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends, according to its Facebook page.

The golf course does offer early tee times, but it doesn’t get a lot of visitors early in the mornings, Mayor Bruce Knell, who represents Ward 1, said during the amendment’s second reading Tuesday. Staff told Knell that, on its best days, the course “may have four people at 6 o'clock in the morning,” he said.

Still, those who spoke in opposition to the ordinance Tuesday said any legislation liberalizing alcohol sales, especially in the morning, would be a move in the wrong direction.

“During these peak commuting hours, our roads are already congested. Adding alcohol consumption to the mix could pose a significant risk for public safety,” Seth Hollier — former owner of The Void, a nightclub and community center that shuttered in January — said during public comment.

During the amendment's first reading on April 4, Hollier suggested that Casper set up a responsible service training program for liquor license holders.

Many who spoke in favor of the amendment on Tuesday didn’t necessarily disagree with Hollier's stance. They just thought the matter would be better left to future discussion.

“If the council feels like 6 a.m. is too early for all establishments, then we come back as a council and try to bring that forward,” Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco, who represents Ward 3, said.

The amendment passed its second reading by a 5-2 vote. Councilor Amber Pollock, who owns Backwards Distilling Company, abstained from voting and Councilor Steve Cathey was excused. Pollock represents Ward 1, and Cathey, Ward 3.

This time around, Councilors Kyle Gamroth and Lisa Engebretsen, who both represent Ward 2, were the two “no” votes.

Engebretsen voted in favor of the amendment during its first reading on April 4, but said she's since reconsidered.

“I honestly believe that we think that we shouldn’t be opening anything at 6 a.m.,” she said.

Ward 2 representative Councilor Michael Bond, a “no” vote during the ordinance’s first reading, also swapped sides.

“I don’t agree that we should be penalizing one or two establishments under a technicality,” Bond said. “I also believe that society evolves in our understanding and approaches to substance control and substance use,” he continued, adding that he'd support reviewing local alcohol regulations in the future.

There was confusion among councilors over when (and why) Casper first changed local laws to allow most license holders to start serving at 6 a.m.

Some council members and city staff speculated that the changes could have taken place around 2017, after the Wyoming Legislature passed a statutory amendment eliminating all state-imposed regulations on liquor licenses.

But even before that 2017 amendment, licensed establishments could serve alcohol from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., so it's unclear whether or not it was cause for any local changes in Casper.

As far as its relevance to Tuesday's discussion, the amendment does ask for some level of consistency from local governments in the hours they set, though it doesn't say much about what that should look like in practice.

"Local licensing authorities may set hours of operation for alcohol sales provided that the hours of operation are uniformly applied to establishments similarly situated," the statute reads.