Potential COVID-19 patient in Douglas tests negative, hospital says

A potential coronavirus patient who was admitted over the weekend at Memorial Hospital of Converse County has tested negative for the illness, the hospital announced Tuesday.

The test results for the patient, who was admitted to the hospital's isolation room for care, came back on Monday evening.

No other patients at the Douglas hospital have met the criteria for testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The hospital announced that it has made changes to its operations in light of the pandemic. They include:

evaluating patients with respiratory symptoms at their car prior to seeing a provider;

asking screening questions prior to allowing patients entry to the hospital's primary care clinics;

closing outlying specialty clinics;

canceling elective surgeries beginning March 23. They will be rescheduled to a later date;

primary care providers will be canceling or rescheduling non-urgent appointments.

The hospital has previously announced additional measures including restricting access to the facility.

A hotline for potential COVID-19 patients has been established. It can be reached at 307-358-7399.

