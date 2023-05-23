A priest who worked for St. Anthony's in Casper was one of over 450 clergy named in a report on sexual abuse in the Catholic church released Tuesday by the Illinois attorney general’s office.

Rocco Perone was ordained in 1959 by the Paulist Fathers, a Catholic religious order. A 2019 list published by the Cheyenne diocese identified him as credibly accused of abuse by one adolescent male in 1956. (The diocese, which covers all of Wyoming, at the time named 11 other priests in the list.)

According to Bishop Accountability, a database that tracks reports of abuse against Catholic clergy, Perone was reported to the Paulist Fathers for allegedly sexually abusing a boy in Casper in 1956. That was around the time he worked for St. Anthony’s, a local Catholic parish.

The Illinois report indicates there were at least four credible claims of abuse against Perone spanning 1950 to 1970.

It also suggests Perone was never suspended from ministry during his tenure as a priest, though Bishop Accountability records indicate he was sent to treatment. Perone died in 1992.

What does 'credibly accused' mean?

Over the past couple of decades, Catholic dioceses and religious orders have come forward with lists of clergy that they found "credibly accused" of sexual abuse. Often, the lists only contain the names of priests ordained by that specific diocese or religious order, even though they may have employed clerics from many different Catholic organizations.

Generally speaking, "credibly accused" refers to clergy that have complaints of sexual abuse leveled against them that investigators deem substantiated.

Different dioceses and orders often use different standards for what does or doesn't count as credibly accused, though. And not all investigators the church asks to look into complaints have relevant experience or training. Sometimes, the people tasked with investigating the accusations are clergy themselves.

That's partly why so many state governments have launched their own probes into clergy abuse; the report by the Illinois attorney general's office identified 149 abusive clergy that not previously named by the Illinois Catholic church.