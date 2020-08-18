Primary winnows field for Casper City Council

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three candidates were knocked out of the running for Casper City Council in Tuesday’s primary: Quinn Snow and Dale Zimmerle in Ward II, and Woody Warren in Ward III. All Ward I candidates will move on.

The general election is where the real competition will begin for the open Casper City Council seats, with competitive races in all three wards.

Based on the primary results, Amber Pollock and Margaret Bloom are the Ward I front-runners, with 32.69% and 24.3% of the vote, respectively. In Ward II, Kyle Gamroth and Lisa Engebretson were in the front, with 30.87% and 21.78% of the vote, respectively.

Incumbent Steve Cathey was the clear victor in Ward III, with 47.34% of votes. He will face Michael McIntosh, who collected 32.71% of the vote, in the general election.

Spending will likely define the City Council race in November. How and when the city spends taxpayer money largely falls to the City Council. With COVID-19 hitting Casper’s finances hard — to the tune of a nearly $3 million deficit going into the 2021 fiscal year — budgeting the city will be a critical task.

The council’s current goals also stress the need for quality of life improvements to better recruit new businesses and young professionals.