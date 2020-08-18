Primary winnows field for Casper City Council

Three candidates were knocked out of the running for Casper City Council in Tuesday’s primary: Quinn Snow and Dale Zimmerle in Ward II, and Woody Warren in Ward III. All Ward I candidates will move on.
The general election is where the real competition will begin for the open Casper City Council seats, with competitive races in all three wards.
Based on the primary results, Amber Pollock and Margaret Bloom are the Ward I front-runners, with 32.69% and 24.3% of the vote, respectively. In Ward II, Kyle Gamroth and Lisa Engebretson were in the front, with 30.87% and 21.78% of the vote, respectively.
Incumbent Steve Cathey was the clear victor in Ward III, with 47.34% of votes. He will face Michael McIntosh, who collected 32.71% of the vote, in the general election.
Spending will likely define the City Council race in November. How and when the city spends taxpayer money largely falls to the City Council. With COVID-19 hitting Casper’s finances hard — to the tune of a nearly $3 million deficit going into the 2021 fiscal year — budgeting the city will be a critical task.
The council’s current goals also stress the need for quality of life improvements to better recruit new businesses and young professionals.
The City Council is nonpartisan, but that doesn’t mean value leanings in the body aren’t important. Several sitting council members often invoke their political leanings during council discussions, particularly those that deal with spending or social causes.
With the number of seats available on the council, the general election could dramatically alter the current body and the decisions it ultimately makes. The race’s two incumbents — Ken Bates in Ward II and Cathey in Ward III — are among the more conservative on the council.
Bates will move on to the general election after earning 17.8% of the vote.
Conversely, some of the body’s more progressive voices — Charlie Powell, Mike Huber and Bob Hopkins — will vacate their seats in January, leaving room for a potential value shift.
The general may also shake up the diversity on the council, which currently seats only one woman, Khrystyn Lutz.
The primary saw a wide array of candidates, with multiple women and young professionals (both groups the current council has said should be better represented) vying for seats. Based on the primary results, it seems a new wave of diversity may be coming for the council, as three of the top voter-getters are female.
The general election is Nov. 3.
