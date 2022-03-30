Prison sentence corrected in Steplock murder case following supreme court ruling

The prison sentence for a Casper man convicted of killing his mother in 2019 has been slightly revised after a Wyoming Supreme Court ruling deemed part of his sentence “improper.”

Andrew Steplock is still set to serve the rest of his life in prison, a judgment filed last week in Natrona County District Court says.

But the state supreme court ruled in January that an additional sentence of 10 to 15 years for aggravated burglary, committed at the same time as the murder, should not have been ordered by the lower court.

Steplock’s sentence was revised in an amended judgment and sentence from Judge Daniel Forgey, after a status conference in his case on March 16.

The revision ordered the burglary sentence to be merged with the life sentence Steplock received for his felony murder conviction.

State supreme court justices rejected the rest of Steplock’s appeal in January, siding with the district court.

Steplock was convicted in November 2019 for breaking into his parents’ Casper home and murdering his mother, Deborah, earlier that year. He admitted to the crime at trial, but said he had done it while hallucinating and that a demon had convinced him to do it.

He argued in the appeal that his attorney had been ineffective since he did not secure a second mental evaluation.

According to court filings, Steplock first brought up the demon and hallucinations during the initial evaluation at the Wyoming State Hospital, and had not mentioned them in several interviews with police. Immediately following the murder, Steplock told investigators he was breaking in to steal money from his parents’ cellar.

A jury found Steplock guilty of four felony charges for the February 2019 murder later that year.

He was then sentenced to life for a felony murder count, 55 years to life for second-degree murder, 10 to 15 years for aggravated burglary and three to five years for possessing a deadly weapon. The lesser terms were ordered to run at the same time as his life sentence. Steplock also received about a year’s credit for time he’d already served before trial.

Steplock appealed the conviction, claiming he was not prepared for trial because he didn’t receive a second mental evaluation for his plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Supreme court justices said in their ruling that the inconsistencies in his version of events “weakened his NGMI (not guilty by reason of mental illness) defense,” and said that having a second evaluation would not have likely changed the outcome of his case.

Steplock’s attorney, public defender Joseph Cole, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Steplock is now serving his sentence at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

