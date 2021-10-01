Procession for Lt. Dundas set for 3 p.m. Monday

A procession for Casper Police Lt. Dan Dundas will take place beginning at 3 p.m. Monday before a public memorial service, the department announced Friday.

The procession is set to begin at Veteran's Park on Collins Drive and Second Street, and will end at the Ford Wyoming Center. The funeral service is scheduled to begin at the events center at 4 p.m.

The public is encouraged to watch the procession from the sidewalk, and should avoid parking along the route. The area will be blocked to all regular traffic before, during and after the procession.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the community are also welcome to attend the memorial service. The Dundas family asks that people wear blue and black or patriotic clothing.

Dundas died by suicide on Monday, Sept. 27. He was one of the city's best known and well-liked police officers. A Casper native, Dundas was a 13-year-veteran of the department, which he joined after graduating from the University of Wyoming. He was featured in many of the department's videos and social media posts, often showing his humor and charisma.

In a statement released Wednesday, the department said Dundas had experienced several traumatic events during his career that affected him and that "an abundance of resources were brought to bear on his behalf."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.