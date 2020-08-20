Professional Bull Riders tour to return to Casper in October with four events

Professional Bull Riders’ Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns for a third time to Casper Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 9-10, with a league first this year of four separate events in the Cowboy State stop.

The tour’s Casper Invitational will take place at 7:30 p.m. nightly at the Casper Events Center with all 45 riders attempting one bull each in Round One and the top 15 advancing to the championship round that evening.

The invitational near the end of the season is critical for riders aiming to qualify for the 2020 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals and the sport’s most prestigious event, the 2020 PBR Unleash The Beast World Finals. The four event winners will earn a berth to compete in the Unleash The Beast finals, featuring the top 35 bull riders in the world.

Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Mountain Time Friday and start at $15 at SinclairTix.com, 800-442-2256, PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Casper Events Center and PBR have cooperated to place safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, according to the venue.