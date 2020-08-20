Professional Bull Riders tour to return to Casper in October with four events

Professional Bull Riders’ Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns for a third time to Casper Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 9-10, with a league first this year of four separate events in the Cowboy State stop.
The tour’s Casper Invitational will take place at 7:30 p.m. nightly at the Casper Events Center with all 45 riders attempting one bull each in Round One and the top 15 advancing to the championship round that evening.
The invitational near the end of the season is critical for riders aiming to qualify for the 2020 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals and the sport’s most prestigious event, the 2020 PBR Unleash The Beast World Finals. The four event winners will earn a berth to compete in the Unleash The Beast finals, featuring the top 35 bull riders in the world.
Tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Mountain Time Friday and start at $15 at SinclairTix.com, 800-442-2256, PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Casper Events Center and PBR have cooperated to place safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, according to the venue.
The protocols include all PBR staff, riders and stock contractors undergoing COVID-19 medical testing. All Casper Events Center employees, vendors and show personnel will wear masks and be subject to daily temperature checks and symptom screenings. Gloves will be worn in any hand-to-hand interactions.
Tickets will only be sold up to 50% of arena capacity, and fans will be seated in a way that increases distancing and minimizes crossover when entering and exiting seats. There is a focus on mobile ticketing.
Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue in high touch point areas, and increased sanitization will be conducted for high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, dining areas and the box office.
PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour last competed in front of fans before mass gathering restrictions on March 6-8 in Maine, and returned in July in Sioux Falls for a Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event and the playoffs for the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, a special team tournament created to keep the sport going during the pandemic.
The PBR’s expansion series’ last stop in Casper gave fans a chance to watch 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year Keyshawn Whitehorse’s dominant two-for-two event win, critical to him qualifying for the second PBR World Finals of his career. The 2018 Casper debut stop of the tour saw Brazilian Alisson de Souza win as the only rider with a perfect two-for-two and a runner-up performance by 12-time PBR World Finals qualifier Sean Willingham.
Find out more about the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Casper Invitational at caspereventscenter.com and at the Casper Events Center‘s Facebook and Twitter pages.
