Property tax appeal hearings likely to be held this fall for Natrona County residents

He’s contended that land in Natrona County has been erroneously undervalued for years, though many in the community have disagreed with that contention.

The high number of appeals this year has been a concern of several elected officials, and candidates vying for office, in part because of the staff time required to process those appeals.

Keating, too, acknowledged the burden during Tuesday’s work session.

“The workload that has stimulated has been just daunting,” he said.

He used the opportunity to ask the board to approve raises for his staff from money already allocated to the assessor’s budget. Currently, Keating said most on his staff make just over $14 an hour.

Keating ultimately received approval to raise that rate to just over $16 an hour.

The office has nearly completed its portion of the appeal work. County Attorney Eric Nelson said Tuesday his office was reviewing the materials to be sent to taxpayers, adding the information would likely be sent this week.