Property tax appeal hearings likely to be held this fall for Natrona County residents

Natrona County taxpayers who appealed their annual property valuations will soon be able to argue their cases before the County Board of Equalization.
County Assessor Matt Keating on Tuesday told the Board of County Commissioners, which serves annually as the equalization board, that his office had nearly finished compiling the required information to send each resident who appealed.
In May, at the beginning of the appeal process, the assessor’s office was inundated with frustrated taxpayers. When all was said and done, more than 3,000 appeals were submitted. More than 500 have so far been withdrawn, “and there will be more,” Keating told the board Tuesday, adding that many taxpayers had been into his office to resolve their complaints.
Last year, the assessor’s office received more than 1,000 appeals, but only 256 sought formal hearings with the board of equalization. Of those, 68 ultimately showed up.
Keating, now in his second year on the job, has faced scrutiny from residents and local officials about his office’s valuations. He’s been questioned by the Casper City Council and myriad residents about monumental increases in land values.
He’s contended that land in Natrona County has been erroneously undervalued for years, though many in the community have disagreed with that contention.
The high number of appeals this year has been a concern of several elected officials, and candidates vying for office, in part because of the staff time required to process those appeals.
Keating, too, acknowledged the burden during Tuesday’s work session.
“The workload that has stimulated has been just daunting,” he said.
He used the opportunity to ask the board to approve raises for his staff from money already allocated to the assessor’s budget. Currently, Keating said most on his staff make just over $14 an hour.
Keating ultimately received approval to raise that rate to just over $16 an hour.
The office has nearly completed its portion of the appeal work. County Attorney Eric Nelson said Tuesday his office was reviewing the materials to be sent to taxpayers, adding the information would likely be sent this week.
Statute requires taxpayers receive that information at least 30 days before their Board of Equalization hearing. Hearing dates have not been finalized, but Keating said Nov. 15 has been floated as a starting date.
Regardless, the assessor’s office is bound by a Sept. 30 deadline to provide taxpayers the required information, set by a designated hearing examiner, Heather Duncan-Malone.
Morgan Hughes
