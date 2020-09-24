Proposals could provide new avenue for residents' ethical complaints with city

Members of the public may soon have additional, or at least more explicit, avenues for holding Casper City Council members accountable for ethics violations.
The governing body is reviewing its existing Code of Ethics ordinance, which deals with conflicts of interest, misuse of office and other ethical concerns.
The council has been crafting slight amendments to the code brought by City Attorney John Henley that would further tighten ambiguous language. Henley’s proposals wouldn’t have substantially changed the ordinance, but now the body is considering a handful of suggestions that could make it easier for residents to report ethical concerns.
Ambiguous language in the previous ethics code led the 2018 council to repeal it. When the council in 2019 reinstated it, they did so with additional language that clarified personal and financial conflicts. They also added a censure clause, though the document isn’t really intended to be punitive, but rather serve as a guide for council members who find themselves in gray areas.
“The purpose of these things is education, really, rather than sanctioning,” then-mayor and current council member Charlie Powell said when the code was passed last year.
But with new proposals from a resident, the public would have a few more fail-safes to ensure their frustrations are at least heard.
Casper resident Cheryl Hackett brought a handful of suggestions to the council at its last regular meeting, during the first reading of the ethics ordinance.
Hackett has recent experience with the city’s current ethics code. Her concern, she told the council this summer, was with a former member of the council buying former city property that that council member had a vote in selling.
Both Henley and Casper City Manager Carter Napier have stated they don’t believe the council member violated any laws.
Regardless of the outcome of the claim, Hackett was frustrated with how the concern was handled by the city, she told the council. So Tuesday, she offered new language to give residents stronger tools for holding their officials accountable. Much of the new language was recommended by a Columbia Law School toolkit called “Fighting Small Town Corruption.”
Among Hackett’s suggestions is a clause that would require council members to respond to reports of Code of Ethics violations, to grant confidentiality to the reporter and to add a definition for “conflict of interest.” (All of Hackett’s suggested amendments can be found in the council’s Sept. 22 Work Session packet.)
The council discussed the amendments at its Tuesday work session and it seems likely at least a few will make it into the new law.
Councilman Kenneth Bates, Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz and Mayor Steve Freel all agreed with the need to respond to complainants, and the body discussed better defining what counts as a conflict of interest.
But while the work session gave members a chance to discuss the issue, in order for any of the language to be adopted, a council member will need to sponsor the amendments. And for the amendments to become law, the council will need to pass the ordinance on a third reading.
It’s as yet unclear which of Hackett’s amendments, if any, will make it into the final draft.
The council will have its second reading on the ordinance at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!