Proposals could provide new avenue for residents' ethical complaints with city

Among Hackett’s suggestions is a clause that would require council members to respond to reports of Code of Ethics violations, to grant confidentiality to the reporter and to add a definition for “conflict of interest.” (All of Hackett’s suggested amendments can be found in the council’s Sept. 22 Work Session packet.)

The council discussed the amendments at its Tuesday work session and it seems likely at least a few will make it into the new law.

Councilman Kenneth Bates, Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz and Mayor Steve Freel all agreed with the need to respond to complainants, and the body discussed better defining what counts as a conflict of interest.

But while the work session gave members a chance to discuss the issue, in order for any of the language to be adopted, a council member will need to sponsor the amendments. And for the amendments to become law, the council will need to pass the ordinance on a third reading.

It’s as yet unclear which of Hackett’s amendments, if any, will make it into the final draft.

The council will have its second reading on the ordinance at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.