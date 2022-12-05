Proposed Casper anti-discrimination ordinance up for final vote Tuesday

A proposed ordinance targeting discrimination and bias-motivated crimes will go before Casper City Council for its third and final reading Tuesday evening.

The so called anti-discrimination ordinance was originally recommended to the council by Casper’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee. The committee told the council the measure would be a step forward in addressing the discrimination LGBTQ people and other minority groups regularly face in the community.

“I know people who’ve left Casper because they didn’t feel safe,” Darrell Wagner, who chairs the committee, told the Casper Star-Tribune in October.

The proposal would enhance the punishment for assault, battery and the injuring, defacing or destroying of property motivated by “hate or prejudice” toward another person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability or age.

Anyone convicted of such a crime could face up to six months in jail, in addition to the current penalty, which is a a fine of up to $750 for a first offense.

The ordinance would also make discrimination in housing, employment and places of public accommodation punishable by fines of up to $750.

The third reading is the last hurdle draft ordinances must face before they can become law. At their public hearing Nov. 1, the majority of council members indicated they’d support the ordinance through all three readings.

It hasn’t changed much since then. The council voted to add age as a protected characteristic, as well as include a section providing definitions for several terms in the ordinance, like gender identity and gender.

It also added a section outlining exceptions to the ordinance.

The section makes it clear that any protected rights under U.S. or state law would override the ordinance.

The ordinance can't be used to prosecute most fraternal and religious organizations, the federal government, the Wyoming state government or private “clubs, institutions or places of accommodation.”

It also clarifies specific exceptions to the housing discrimination part of the proposed ordinance. Dwellings "devoted entirely to the housing and accommodation of individuals of one sex — like a women's shelter, for instance — wouldn't be required by the ordinance to serve all genders, for exception.

Aside from one grammar fix, the ordinance hasn’t changed since its second reading on Nov. 16.

At previous meetings, the proposal has drawn close to equal amounts of support and criticism from attendees, though city council members have said the ordinance has broad support from the Casper community overall.