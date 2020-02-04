Prosecutors dismiss half of 14 sex assault charges against Casper man

Prosecutors have not charged Barrett in connection with possession of those images. Instead, Taheri and Assistant District Attorney Ava Bell, have asked to introduce evidence of three images to jurors to show Barrett had motive to produce child porn at gunpoint, as the prosecutors have alleged in the sexual exploitation and blackmail charges.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rob Oldham, one of the two defense attorneys representing Barrett in the case, asked Forgey to keep the evidence from jurors because -- Oldham argued -- it does not conclusively link Barrett to the images. If jurors see the images, they likely would be unfairly prejudiced, Oldham said, and the defense's case would be deeply damaged.

"The ball game is basically over," he said.

Forgey did not make a decision Tuesday on the issue. After lawyers concluded their arguments, Taheri amended the charging document to make more specific the dates of the alleged crimes. Forgey then read the remaining counts -- which allege Barrett sexually assaulted four women a total of seven times -- to the defendant.

The judge then ruled on another series of issues raised at the January hearing. On many of those requests, Forgey ruled in favor of prosecutors.