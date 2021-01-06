Protesters gather downtown to support Trump, denounce election

Robin Holmes, who had been driving past the protest, approached Andrew at one point and confronted him about his support for Black Lives Matter. Holmes, who identified herself as a Black woman, said the organization promoted abortion and the dissolution of the nuclear family. She said she supports Trump because he’s done more for the Black community than any other president. She’s seen support for Black Lives Matter in Casper before, she said, but this is the first time she decided to get out of the car and say something.

“It just pisses me off,” Holmes said. “Especially white people who support Black Lives Matter don’t have a clue what actual destruction it does to Black families.”

Another protester joined the demonstration after driving past, pulling a Women for Trump flag from the backseat of her minivan. She said her political views were closely tied to her identity as a Christian, and that God had told her to love all people and to stand up for Trump as the president.