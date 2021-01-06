Protesters gather downtown to support Trump, denounce election

A small group of protesters gathered in downtown Casper on Wednesday afternoon to voice their support for President Donald Trump and to denounce the results of the presidential election.
At its largest, the demonstration hosted six people at Pioneer Park across the street from the Natrona County Courthouse. Several counter-protesters also showed up, engaging in peaceful conversations with those there in support of Trump.
Khyler Cunliffe, who organized the protest through Facebook, said his intent was to “be the change” and to advocate for a recount peacefully. He referenced what he said was Trump’s call to keep protests in Washington D.C. peaceful as mobs broke into the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day.
Cunliffe and others at the protest called for a recount of all the votes in the presidential election, citing anecdotal evidence of voter fraud spanning from dead people voting by mail to a mention of a dog voting.
More than 50 courts — many occupied by judges appointed by Trump — have rejected claims of voter fraud by the Trump campaign and its allies. To date, the president’s supporters have not presented evidence of fraud that would have affected the election’s outcome.
Jami Ferguson said a recount isn’t enough — there needs to be forensic audits of the voting machines. She said she heard about Wednesday’s protest on Facebook 10 minutes before she arrived.
“I would have been in DC if I could have afforded it, but there’s no way I could have,” Ferguson said. “I was going to try to go to the capital but couldn’t make it down there, but then I saw this one so I got in my car and headed this way.”
Ferguson said she’s worried about socialist ideals infiltrating the federal government under President-elect Joe Biden.
“I’m hoping a bunch of people get together and realize what’s going on in the government,” said a protester who identified himself as JD. “I don’t agree with a lot of Biden’s views. I just feel like Trump should be president.”
Naomi Carey, a student who stood across the street with a sign reading “Joe B. is President,” said she came downtown after seeing the chaos at the Capitol and Trump’s remarks in response. Carey later crossed the street and spoke at length with Cunliffe about their differing views and Trump’s economic policy.
Andrew, a counter-protester who declined to give his last name, said he and a friend decided to come with a “Black Lives Matter” sign to start a conversation with the demonstrators.
“It’s cool to be able to talk to somebody without prejudice,” he said. “Obviously Wyoming is a predominantly Republican state, and I’m not, so I like to talk and see how they look at things.”
Robin Holmes, who had been driving past the protest, approached Andrew at one point and confronted him about his support for Black Lives Matter. Holmes, who identified herself as a Black woman, said the organization promoted abortion and the dissolution of the nuclear family. She said she supports Trump because he’s done more for the Black community than any other president. She’s seen support for Black Lives Matter in Casper before, she said, but this is the first time she decided to get out of the car and say something.
“It just pisses me off,” Holmes said. “Especially white people who support Black Lives Matter don’t have a clue what actual destruction it does to Black families.”
Another protester joined the demonstration after driving past, pulling a Women for Trump flag from the backseat of her minivan. She said her political views were closely tied to her identity as a Christian, and that God had told her to love all people and to stand up for Trump as the president.
Many cars and trucks honked in support of the protesters as they drove past, while other drivers rolled down their windows to curse or yell at those gathered. One car circled the block repeatedly, blasting “FDT,” or “F—- Donald Trump” by the rapper YG. The driver, James Murphy, later got out and stood across the street from the protest, holding a sign written on a notebook that said “F—- Trump.”