Protesters gather in downtown Casper to demonstrate against closure orders

About 35 people gathered in downtown Casper on Friday to protest state-issued orders designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rally was the first in Casper since a protest April 9 with about 20 participants. Both were held at Pioneer Park.

A Tuesday post on the Rally for Choice to Work Facebook page invited demonstrators to “a Rally to Reopen Wyoming” and referred to the state restrictions, which include the closure of schools and many businesses where people tend to congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons. Restaurant dining rooms have also been ordered closed, though takeout and delivery are still permitted.

The orders also bar gatherings of 10 or more.