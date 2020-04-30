Public opinion varies on lifting coronavirus-related restrictions in Casper

But comments from those who felt all businesses should be able to resume immediately varied greatly as well. Many of the comments came from small business owners who acknowledged the need for social distancing and the use of masks but said they needed to reopen to avoid financial calamity.

“I feel as a law abiding citizen and a veteran that that this quarantine while necessary to slow the spread has gone on long enough, if individuals are scared it is there right to stay home and self isolate but you can not expect people to stay home with no way to support themselves to the point that they will loose there house and everything they have worked so hard for,” one small business owner wrote.

Some felt the government shouldn’t be part of the conversation at all and that it should be solely up to the private business owner to decide what they were personally comfortable with.

“If a business wants to stay closed or just open with certain self-imposed restrictions it is up to that business to decide,” one submission read.

Still, the majority of commenters favored a slow, phased approach to lifting restrictions.