Public opinion varies on lifting coronavirus-related restrictions in Casper

Roughly two weeks ago the city of Casper asked residents to share their thoughts and ideas on how, or if, the city should begin lifting community-wide restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While city officials don’t have the authority to unilaterally lift restrictions set by the state, leaders said they wanted to be ready once permission was granted from the state.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel solicited the public comment during an April 17 press briefing, in which he said the city was working on a “blueprint” for lifting coronavirus-related restrictions in the community and wanted resident feedback on what should be included in that blueprint.
“As soon as the green light is given to us to start returning to some type of normal, we want to be ready,” he said at the time.
More than 100 residents submitted comments on the matter. Their opinions ranged widely, from those who felt no restrictions should be lifted until testing could be expanded to those who wanted city officials to “flip a switch” and immediately lift all restrictions.
The Star-Tribune reviewed all public comments received by the city on the issue, which came from 109 residents. Of those, 39 people wanted to see the city return to business in a slow or phased approach. Twenty-nine thought it was still unsafe to begin lifting restrictions, and 27 wanted the city to reopen immediately. Fourteen people’s responses didn’t fit easily into one of those characterizations.
While many of the comments could be sorted into the other three categories, the feedback in each of those categories still varies.
In the “not safe to reopen yet,” category, for example, some residents felt it was too soon to reopen things because testing was still too scarce.
“We haven’t had the testing capabilities that other places have and really don’t know the true scope of Wyoming’s infection rate,” one submission read.
“We don’t have the means to test like the big cities so we don’t know for sure exactly how many people are sick with it,” another said.
Others felt the public wasn’t adequately educated enough for restrictions to be lifted.
“My opinion is that better education is needed as to the reason for the shutdown, and along with that, better education on what each individual can do,” one submission read.
Indeed, several of the comments urging local leaders to lift restrictions contained incorrect information about the virus. Multiple comments in the “reopen immediately” category compared the coronavirus to the flu, which health officials across the globe have said is not an accurate characterization. COVID-19 has thus far been more deadly than the flu, and no vaccine has yet been discovered.
But comments from those who felt all businesses should be able to resume immediately varied greatly as well. Many of the comments came from small business owners who acknowledged the need for social distancing and the use of masks but said they needed to reopen to avoid financial calamity.
“I feel as a law abiding citizen and a veteran that that this quarantine while necessary to slow the spread has gone on long enough, if individuals are scared it is there right to stay home and self isolate but you can not expect people to stay home with no way to support themselves to the point that they will loose there house and everything they have worked so hard for,” one small business owner wrote.
Some felt the government shouldn’t be part of the conversation at all and that it should be solely up to the private business owner to decide what they were personally comfortable with.
“If a business wants to stay closed or just open with certain self-imposed restrictions it is up to that business to decide,” one submission read.
Still, the majority of commenters favored a slow, phased approach to lifting restrictions.
A recurring comment from those who urged local leaders to slowly reopen was that if there was a resurgence of the virus, the city should feel comfortable imposing restrictions again.
National health experts have already floated this as a possibility for the next year or two. The strategy has been described as “a hammer and dance” approach, wherein restrictions are relaxed slowly, then reinforced if confirmed cases climb again.
Several of the remarks categorized as “reopen now” shared the same idea.
At the state level, restrictions on certain businesses have already been somewhat relaxed. Gov. Mark Gordon and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist issued a modified health order Tuesday that allowed personal care businesses, like gyms and salons, to reopen Friday with limitations. It also allowed child care providers to serve more than just children of essential personnel.
Many of those businesses in Casper have announced plans to open their doors Friday.
Gordon has said the state’s strategy for lifting the health restrictions will be “data-driven,” not “date-driven.”
Natrona County is also allowing businesses not included in the modified order to ask for exemptions to the broad closure orders issued by the state. The county had previously been denying those exceptions.
