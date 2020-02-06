Public shares thoughts as Casper City Council formally approves LGBTQ advisory board

Still, last week’s work session did not provide a space for public comment, so Tuesday’s meeting was an opportunity both for council members and the public to voice their opinions.

The arguments for and against the creation of the board were varied.

Arguments in favor hoped the committee could address high suicide rates in the LGBTQ community and the absence of laws meant to protect people from housing and employment discrimination, that it would allow for better-informed decision making, and that it was simply validating a long-marginalized group of people's right to assembly.

Arguments against the board's formation suggested it was elevating one class above the rest, that it was encroaching on freedom of speech and "freedom of conscience," that it would create a "slippery slope" and lead to an unwieldy number of advisory boards, and that it should be more inclusive and recast as a "human rights" advisory board instead.

Ryan McConnaghey was among those speaking in favor of the board. He spoke on behalf of several Casper residents, he said. Indeed, McConnaghey was accompanied at the meeting by a handful of people.