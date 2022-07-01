Put down the fireworks and designate a driver — how to stay safe in Casper this Fourth of July

It’s Fourth of July weekend again. And again, local first responders are reminding Natrona County residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Fireworks are illegal in the county. But Casper Fire Deputy Chief Cameron Siplon said the department still ends up responding to a handful of injuries and fires that start from their use each year.

Instead of trying to light your own, you can see fireworks on the night of the Fourth at the Ford Wyoming Center or out at Alcova Reservoir.

“You can always take a trip to other counties around our great state where it’s legal to shoot them off,” a statement from the Natrona County Fire Protection District said Friday.

Police say they will be responding to reports of illegal fireworks during the holiday, and issuing citations as appropriate.

“Fireworks have a high risk of starting a devastating fire in Casper due to our arid, high plains desert environment, dry fuel, low humidity, windy conditions and increasing summer temperatures,” said Casper police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd on Friday. “Fireworks also pose a danger to residents.”

The weekend's forecast shows temperatures climbing into the low 90s, winds around 10 mph and very low chances of rain after Friday night. That means it could be prime fire weather.

Using fireworks illegally is a misdemeanor that can come with a fine of up to $750, “or even jail time,” Ladd said.

The county is likely to impose restrictions on open burning starting next week, after the holiday weekend. Now, you need a burn permit from the city to openly burn things like grass, brush and leaves. The restrictions won’t affect campfires at homes or in campsite fire rings.

Fireworks aren’t the only risk to public safety over the long weekend.

Siplon said the fire department also regularly has to respond to water rescues for people floating the river without a lifejacket, or going in the lake while drunk.

There are loaner lifejackets all along the North Platte, free to use courtesy of the fire department.

“The riverflow is up quite a bit right now,” Siplon said. “As fun as it is to go run down the rapids, just make sure you have the proper safety equipment, and you’re not getting in over your head — literally or figuratively.”

You should also watch out for sun exposure, Siplon said, and make sure to wear sunscreen. Drink water to stay hydrated, especially if you’re also drinking alcohol.

As always, don’t drive and drive, or drink and operate a boat.

About 40% of fatal crashes over the Fourth of July weekend are caused by alcohol impairment, a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Thursday. In 2020, that was 201 people nationwide.

Before you start drinking, make a plan to get home — whether that’s a designated driver, a rideshare service or sober ride programs like Natrona County Safe Ride. You can reach Safe Ride 24/7 at (307) 266-7233.

