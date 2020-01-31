Questions and answers about Casper's plan for a new police department headquarters

The police department leases its space from the county. If the department moves out, the sheriff's department, currently located on the second floor of the building, would expand into the first floor.

Would local contractors be used in the construction of the new facility?

State law requires that a municipality award a contract to the lowest bidder. However, if a Wyoming company is not the lowest bidder but is within 5 percent of the lowest bidder, then they are awarded that contract through a state law referred to as Wyoming preference.

Even if an out-of-state contractor is awarded a contract, state law requires that 70 percent of their subcontractors be in-state companies.

When will this be decided?

City decision-makers have been adamant that this decision will be made by residents. McPheeters said he plans to have more town hall-style discussions similar to the one held Thursday night to get public feedback.

If the 6th-cent tax is indeed identified as the funding source, then the decision will fall to all residents of Natrona County whether to vote to support that tax.

I have feedback. Where should I go?

The Casper Police Department is asking residents to reach out to them via social media, or its website casperpolice.org.

