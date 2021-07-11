Rail Trail extension project looking for public input

Casper area residents have the chance to give input on a proposed extension of the Rail Trail, thanks to a survey from the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The MPO’s study is examining ways to connect the trail between Hat Six Road and Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park. One of the biggest challenges that task poses is finding a safe crossing point to get trailgoers across the Old Glenrock Highway safely into the park.
To make the proposed six-mile extension, the MPO and a contracted engineering firm will have to assess costs, traffic patterns and safety measures while drawing on feedback from those whom the trail would benefit.
Residents can give feedback on the plan by filling out an online survey before July 19. The planning organization is also set to hold a pop-up event at Edness K. Wilkins Park on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Platte River Shelter.
Those planning on attending can arrange for disability accommodations by reaching out to planning organization Supervisor Jeremy Yates at (307) 235-8255.
“We want to continue to provide trail users safe and easy connections to the many parks and other amenities our area has to offer,” said Renee Hardy, planning organization technician. “We want to make sure this plan includes the needs of both our residents and visitors.”
If you bike, walk, drive or use public transit in or around Casper, the planning organization has a few other surveys open for public comment.
A Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan survey is available online, where residents can use an interactive map to mark areas where car traffic, missing trail connections or dangerous crossings threaten the safety of walkers and bikers.
Residents also have a couple more weeks — through July 26 — to comment on the MPO’s Transit Strategic Development Plan, which will set goals for public transit in Casper after the city took over the operation of both on-demand and fixed-route bus lines from the Casper Area Transportation Coalition in May.
A study of Casper residents, presented Tuesday to City Council, shows that both lines largely serve low-income residents with little or no access to their own vehicles. Among people who don’t use the service now, a survey found, 84% would consider using city buses if their current means of transportation was no longer an option.
Some changes already recommended for the service by an external consultant include extending night and weekend hours, adding real-time bus tracking and making information about the service easier to access and understand.
Those interested can also give feedback until July 19 on the MPO’s Transportation Improvement Plan, which will guide capital, planning and administrative projects through the 2025 fiscal year and is a requirement for the MPO to keep receiving federal money.
