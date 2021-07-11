Rail Trail extension project looking for public input

If you bike, walk, drive or use public transit in or around Casper, the planning organization has a few other surveys open for public comment.

A Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan survey is available online, where residents can use an interactive map to mark areas where car traffic, missing trail connections or dangerous crossings threaten the safety of walkers and bikers.

Residents also have a couple more weeks — through July 26 — to comment on the MPO’s Transit Strategic Development Plan, which will set goals for public transit in Casper after the city took over the operation of both on-demand and fixed-route bus lines from the Casper Area Transportation Coalition in May.

A study of Casper residents, presented Tuesday to City Council, shows that both lines largely serve low-income residents with little or no access to their own vehicles. Among people who don’t use the service now, a survey found, 84% would consider using city buses if their current means of transportation was no longer an option.

Some changes already recommended for the service by an external consultant include extending night and weekend hours, adding real-time bus tracking and making information about the service easier to access and understand.

Those interested can also give feedback until July 19 on the MPO’s Transportation Improvement Plan, which will guide capital, planning and administrative projects through the 2025 fiscal year and is a requirement for the MPO to keep receiving federal money.

