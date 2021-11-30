Ray Pacheco selected as Casper's next mayor

After an informal vote and a flurry of last-minute withdrawals, the Casper City Council has chosen the city's next mayor.

Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco will take over the post on Jan. 4 at the council's first meeting of 2022. He served as mayor in 2018.

Current Mayor Steve Freel was chosen as next year's vice mayor.

Council members voted anonymously in a straw poll during Tuesday's work session from a short list of nominees submitted earlier this month.

Members had nominated Freel, who is in his second consecutive term as mayor, Pacheco and council member Steve Cathey for the post.

Those three, plus first-term council members Bruce Knell and Lisa Engebretsen, were nominated for vice mayor.

Knell said Tuesday that he removed his name from the running on Monday, and said that he disagreed with the practice of the mayor, vice mayor and city manager meeting separately before council meetings. He said he suspected some level of collusion in those meetings.

After some discussion, Freel withdrew from contention for mayor and Pacheco took himself out of the vice mayor race during the meeting. After those withdrawals, council members had to choose from Pacheco and Cathey for mayor and Freel, Cathey and Engebretsen for vice mayor.

Cathey said he understood Knell's suspicions, citing concern from citizens that council members were texting with each other during meetings held on Zoom during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knell also said he did not think people should be able to run for both offices at once, but Pacheco pointed out that the candidates were based on nominations from council members.

"The mayor position is not as political as people make it out to be," Pacheco said Tuesday. "There is no collusion. No one is trying to hide anything. We are trying to do the best that we can, and whoever becomes mayor, I'm right behind that person supporting them... you're the punching bag for this whole council."

Pacheco is the regional director for GEAR UP at Casper College, a program that prepares middle and high schoolers for undergraduate studies. He also serves as the council's liaison to the city's LGBTQ Advisory Committee, Youth Council and Casper's Council for People with Disabilities.

Freel, a former Casper assistant police chief, is now a realtor. He sits on the city's Travel and Tourism Council, the Advance Casper board, the LGBTQ Advisory Committee, the regional water board and the planning committee for the College National Finals Rodeo.

The results of the poll are non-binding until they're confirmed during the Jan. 4 meeting.

Mayors preside over city council meetings and work sessions, and takes a more public-facing role. Other than that, the position doesn't bestow any more decision-making than any of the other council members have.

In 2019, the council voted to increase the mayor's wages from $200 to $300 per meeting, the maximum allowed by Wyoming state statute. All other council members receive $150. Advocates for the increase said at the time that the mayor spends more on gas and takes more time away from their day jobs for public appearances and meetings than other members.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

