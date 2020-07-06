You are the owner of this article.
Reality show 'Street Outlaws' being filmed in Casper, closing portion of highway
Reality show 'Street Outlaws' being filmed in Casper, closing portion of highway

Road Block

The Wyoming Department of Transportation puts road blocks up Monday at Highway 257 by the intersection of Yellowstone Highway in Casper. The highway will be closed from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. each weeknight until July 24 so a reality show can be filmed there.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Discovery Channel show “Street Outlaws” is being filmed in Casper through July 24, closing a stretch of Highway 257 from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. each weeknight until filming concludes.

The reality television series follows a band of Oklahoma City street racers as they compete against racers from across the U.S. The show, now in its 15th season, often brings the crew to film in different cities.

During filming, the Robertson Road Belt Loop to Highway 220 will be closed in both directions between 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. every weeknight.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Jeff Goetz said local traffic is rerouting through Robertson Road and truck traffic is using Wyoming Boulevard and CY Avenue. He also said it’s not uncommon for private entities to request portions of highway be closed for various events.

While the show may purport to display “outlaw” behavior, the races being held in Casper are completely legal. Goetz said the show’s crew made preparations before arriving in the city to ensure everything was above board.

“They went through all the right hoops,” he said, including submitting an event permit to close the portion of road drivers are racing down. Law enforcement and medical personnel are also on site at the filming location. The cast and crew are based at the county fairgrounds.

The show’s crew went through the Wyoming Department of Tourism, looking for a filming location within the state, Goetz said. The tourism department connected the crew with the Department of Transportation to help find the perfect spot.

“We were pretty much given the direction to make this happen in the state because these guys are bringing in a lot of money,” Goetz said.

Goetz couldn’t provide an exact number but said “a couple hundred” people are part of the show’s cast and crew. Two area hotels have been booked nearly solid, Goetz said, and the show is renting the fairgrounds from the county.

In addition, the member outfit is patronizing local establishments. Goetz said he anticipates the impacts of local spending to be a windfall for the community.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office responded to two incidents involving the cast or crew over the holiday weekend. Neither of those incidents have resulted in charges.

One incident, around 9 p.m. Thursday, involved a crew member being pushed into a vehicle by a cast member. Deputies found no reason to take lawful action regarding that incident.

The next night, around 11 p.m., two drivers — Christopher Gordon and Johnathan Day — were chiding each other while waiting for a race to begin, according to an incident report. The verbal altercation ended in Day allegedly hitting Gordon in the face “before everyone watching jumped in and broke them apart.”

The incident left Gordon with a bloody nose and a black eye. Gordon had initially wanted to press charges against Day but later changed his mind, according to the report.

Altercations between competitors are not uncommon in the series, according to clips of the program.

The show organizers have said they will not speak with local press, Goetz told the Star-Tribune.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

