Reality show 'Street Outlaws' being filmed in Casper, closing portion of highway

The show’s crew went through the Wyoming Department of Tourism, looking for a filming location within the state, Goetz said. The tourism department connected the crew with the Department of Transportation to help find the perfect spot.

“We were pretty much given the direction to make this happen in the state because these guys are bringing in a lot of money,” Goetz said.

Goetz couldn’t provide an exact number but said “a couple hundred” people are part of the show’s cast and crew. Two area hotels have been booked nearly solid, Goetz said, and the show is renting the fairgrounds from the county.

In addition, the member outfit is patronizing local establishments. Goetz said he anticipates the impacts of local spending to be a windfall for the community.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office responded to two incidents involving the cast or crew over the holiday weekend. Neither of those incidents have resulted in charges.

One incident, around 9 p.m. Thursday, involved a crew member being pushed into a vehicle by a cast member. Deputies found no reason to take lawful action regarding that incident.