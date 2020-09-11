Record 171 new coronavirus recoveries announced in Wyoming alongside 65 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 65 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 46 and the number of probable cases rising by 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

A record 171 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 146 confirmed (also a record) and 25 probable. The previous records were 99 confirmed recoveries and 103 total recoveries on Sept. 4.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Campbell, Carbon (two), Converse, Crook (two), Fremont (two), Laramie (eight), Lincoln (two), Natrona (11), Park, Platte, Sheridan (two), Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton (nine) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Hot Springs County's total.

The state's 10-day average of confirmed cases is now above 30 per day for the first time this month.

The number of confirmed active cases, however, is below 400 for the first time since July 18.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 388 (498 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 12 (Friday numbers not updated)