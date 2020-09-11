Record 171 new coronavirus recoveries announced in Wyoming alongside 65 new cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 65 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 46 and the number of probable cases rising by 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
A record 171 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 146 confirmed (also a record) and 25 probable. The previous records were 99 confirmed recoveries and 103 total recoveries on Sept. 4.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Campbell, Carbon (two), Converse, Crook (two), Fremont (two), Laramie (eight), Lincoln (two), Natrona (11), Park, Platte, Sheridan (two), Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton (nine) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Hot Springs County's total.
The state's 10-day average of confirmed cases is now above 30 per day for the first time this month.
The number of confirmed active cases, however, is below 400 for the first time since July 18.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 388 (498 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 12 (Friday numbers not updated)
Deaths: 42 (none this week, five this month)
Total cases: 4,264 (3,605 confirmed, 659 probable)
Total recoveries: 3,724 (3,175 confirmed, 549 probable)
Total tests: 126,331 (50,472 from state lab, 75,859 from commercial labs)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average is 32.3 confirmed cases and 39.8 total cases per day.
A day ago, we were averaging 2.8 fewer confirmed cases and 4.1 fewer total cases per day.
A week ago, we were averaging 3.9 fewer confirmed cases and 4.3 fewer total cases per day.
A month ago, we were averaging 3.6 fewer confirmed cases and 9.4 fewer total cases per day.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (60), Natrona (43) and Laramie (37) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Albany (32.8%), Crook (26.3%) and Sheridan (20%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (14th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (tied for second fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 183 (34)
- Big Horn: 46 (5)
- Campbell: 185 (33)
- Carbon: 170 (25)
- Converse: 37 (23)
- Crook: 19 (1)
- Fremont: 552 (67)
- Goshen: 59 (10)
- Hot Springs: 26 (4)
- Johnson: 23 (6)
- Laramie: 463 (153)
- Lincoln: 94 (29)
- Natrona: 291 (56)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 170 (14)
- Platte: 7 (2)
- Sheridan: 130 (67)
- Sublette: 42 (11)
- Sweetwater: 302 (18)
- Teton: 428 (34)
- Uinta: 259 (51)
- Washakie: 103 (8)
- Weston: 15 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Carbon: 2
- Natrona: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Park: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sheridan: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Active cases are determined by subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the number of cases.
