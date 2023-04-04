A record 26.7 inches of snow fell over Casper on Monday, breaking the city's all-time record for snowfall in a single day, the National Weather Service reported.

The blizzard, which sparked a wave of closures around the city including public schools and non-essential government services, produced the most snow since records began being kept in 1937.

The previous record was 24.3 inches, which was set on Dec. 24, 1982.

It's likely the storm will set more records. Casper's largest all-time snowstorm produced 31.3 inches of snow on Dec. 23 and 24, 1982. So the blizzard needs to drop fewer than 5 inches of snow Tuesday to break that mark.

The deep snow has made most local roads impassable. In some neighborhoods, large drifts covered almost the entirety of some cars. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office advised residents to avoid any unnecessary travel on Tuesday. Casper police declared a snow day due to the overwhelming snowfall, saying only priority 911 calls will receive a police response.

Even if residents could dig out, there was nowhere to go. Heavy snow and wind closed all highways connecting Casper to the rest of the state.

Practically the entire length of Interstate 25 was closed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. The same went over Interstate 80 and slew of other highways, including those connecting Casper to Rawlins, Riverton and Laramie.

All commercial flights have been canceled at Casper/Natrona County International Airport with the exception of planes arriving at night to go out in the morning, the airport posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. Crews, however, were continuing to plow the runways and taxiways.

Closures

Monday's heavy snows triggered a wave of closures around Casper.

Natrona County public schools released students early on Monday and held classes online on Tuesday. The city of Casper closed non-essential services early as well. Those services — City Hall, Casper Municipal Court, Casper Recreation Center, the Aquatic Center and the Ice Arena — won't reopen until Wednesday at the earliest.

Natrona County offices are closed until Wednesday, the county announced Tuesday morning.

The county is pushing back its Board of County Commissioners work session and regular meeting, as well as its Natrona County Detention Center Joint Powers Board/Hall of Justice Joint Powers Board meeting, to April 11.

In a Facebook Post on Monday afternoon, the City of Mills announced its offices will also be closed all day Tuesday. It’s also pausing trash collection for residential and commercial residents until Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Riding along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol during a blizzard Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol Highway Patrol