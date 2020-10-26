Record-breaking cold grips Wyoming

Record-breaking cold gripped Wyoming on Sunday as a cold front brought ice and snow to the state.

The temperature in Casper fell to 5 degrees on Sunday, breaking the record set on Oct. 25, 1997, when temperatures bottomed out at 13 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton.

Other record lows on Sunday in Wyoming included:

5 degrees in Buffalo, breaking the old record of 21 degrees set in 2012;

6 degrees in Riverton, breaking the old record of 15 degrees set in 1997;

4 degrees in Rock Springs, breaking the old record of 13 degrees set in 1975;

7 degrees in Lander, breaking the old record of 9 degrees set in 1975.

High temperatures in several cities on Sunday were the lowest recorded for Oct. 25. In Casper, for example, temperatures topped out at 12 degrees, shattering the old record of 23 degrees in 1997.

More record lows could be set on Monday, which has so far been even colder than the day before, the weather service reported.

More typical fall temperatures are expected to return to the state by midweek.

