 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Record-breaking cold grips Wyoming
View Comments
top story

Record-breaking cold grips Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow Day

Snow falls on the statue by artist James Haire of three children outside the Natrona County Public Library in Casper Thursday, Oct. 2, 2020. Masks were tied over the childrens faces in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Record-breaking cold gripped Wyoming on Sunday as a cold front brought ice and snow to the state.

The temperature in Casper fell to 5 degrees on Sunday, breaking the record set on Oct. 25, 1997, when temperatures bottomed out at 13 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton.

Other record lows on Sunday in Wyoming included:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • 5 degrees in Buffalo, breaking the old record of 21 degrees set in 2012;
  • 6 degrees in Riverton, breaking the old record of 15 degrees set in 1997;
  • 4 degrees in Rock Springs, breaking the old record of 13 degrees set in 1975;
  • 7 degrees in Lander, breaking the old record of 9 degrees set in 1975.

High temperatures in several cities on Sunday were the lowest recorded for Oct. 25. In Casper, for example, temperatures topped out at 12 degrees, shattering the old record of 23 degrees in 1997.

More record lows could be set on Monday, which has so far been even colder than the day before, the weather service reported.

More typical fall temperatures are expected to return to the state by midweek.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Natrona County man found
Casper

Missing Natrona County man found

  • Updated

Shortly after the sheriff's office publicized the missing persons report, the 80-year-man was found safe with a family member in Montana.

Missing Natrona County man found
Casper

Missing Natrona County man found

  • Updated

Shortly after the sheriff's office publicized the missing persons report, the 80-year-man was found safe with a family member in Montana.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News