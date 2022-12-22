 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Record low: Casper temp plunged to minus 42 overnight

  • Updated
Ahead of this week's polar blast, meteorologists said the cold front heading toward Wyoming had the potential to break records.

Turns out it did. 

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the temperature at Casper/Natrona County International Airport dropped to minus 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton.

In the 83 years since temperatures have been tracked at that location, there's never been a lower mark. The previous low was minus 41 degrees, set back in 1939.

Casper

Record low temperatures were recorded in Casper on Thursday morning. 

That wasn't the only record set Thursday morning.

Riverton also hit an all-time low when the temperature at the city's airport fell to minus 31 degrees. That broke a mark of 29 degrees below zero set in 1998. Records at that location have been kept since 1995.

Other lows recorded on Thursday morning included:

  • minus 40 in Cody;
  • minus 26 at the Lander airport;
  • minus 36 in Worland; and 
  • minus 40 degrees in Yellowstone National Park.

Windchill temperatures were even lower for parts of Wyoming, as high winds accompanied the front. In some places around the state, the windchill reached 60 to 70 degrees below zero. At that point, frostbite is possible in a matter of minutes if skin is exposed.

