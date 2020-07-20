Record number of new Wyoming coronavirus cases confirmed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A record 62 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Monday afternoon in Wyoming. The previous high was 43 confirmed cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health lowered the number of probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming by one in its daily update. The increase of 61 total cases on Monday is the second most in a single day.

Eighty-two cases were announced the day the state debuted its probable cases category, which made up the vast majority of that total. However, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has said that the department had been keeping track of probable cases since the pandemic began and was waiting until a national standard was developed to announce them.

Thirty-seven new coronavirus recoveries were also announced Monday: 33 confirmed and four probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.