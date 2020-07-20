Record number of new Wyoming coronavirus cases confirmed

A record 62 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Monday afternoon in Wyoming. The previous high was 43 confirmed cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health lowered the number of probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming by one in its daily update. The increase of 61 total cases on Monday is the second most in a single day.
Eighty-two cases were announced the day the state debuted its probable cases category, which made up the vast majority of that total. However, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has said that the department had been keeping track of probable cases since the pandemic began and was waiting until a national standard was developed to announce them.
Thirty-seven new coronavirus recoveries were also announced Monday: 33 confirmed and four probable.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 2,187 cases — 1,790 confirmed and 397 probable — and 1,652 recoveries — 1,336 confirmed and 316 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 24 deaths.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (4 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (367 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 60 (7)
- Big Horn: 27 (4)
- Campbell: 77 (19)
- Carbon: 21 (14)
- Converse: 18 (11)
- Crook: 9
- Fremont: 374 (52)
- Goshen: 9 (2)
- Hot Springs: 11 (3)
- Johnson: 18 (4)
- Laramie: 261 (122)
- Lincoln: 47 (13)
- Natrona: 153 (25)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 80 (9)
- Platte: 3 (1)
- Sheridan: 31 (9)
- Sublette: 11 (6)
- Sweetwater: 168 (13)
- Teton: 187 (36)
- Uinta: 181 (41)
- Washakie: 39(5)
- Weston: 4
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 10
- Washakie: 5
- Laramie: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Carbon: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Teton: 1
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
