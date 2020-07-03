Rededication of century-old monument of local history set for Sunday

The marker “was unveiled to great fanfare by a Wyoming celebrity, Dr. Grace Raymond Hebard, who was a professor at the University of Wyoming and its first librarian, an Oregon Trail enthusiast, a suffragist, and a D.A.R. member,” according to the DAR.

Memorial Park isn't the monument's original spot, which was a farther west along Yellowstone Highway where the Lariat Mobile Home and RV Park now is, according to the press release. The area was identified as the site along the Oregon Trail where U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caspar Collins died on July 25, 1865 in a battle near Platte Bridge Station, later renamed Fort Caspar in his honor.

"In this day and age, with all the monuments being you know torn down," she said, trailing off. "... I feel it is important to keep history alive. Good, bad, indifferent. It's all important, because even the bad history, you can learn from it."