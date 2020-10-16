'Reeding' initiative, Zimmerman highlight big morning in Casper

Central Wyoming's biggest breakfast of the year takes place Wednesday at the Casper Events Center, as hundreds gather to hear from an NFL Hall of Famer, honor a community philanthropist and see awards bestowed, all for the benefit of youth. Gov. Mark Gordon is expected to attend, along with other dignitaries and state and local officials.
Prior to the annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, the main club branch will get a little sprucing up, football style.
The Natrona County High School Mustang Buds will assist former Buffalo Bill Andre Reed on Tuesday. The Buds, who are Mustang football players and weekly volunteers at the club, will join Reed in turning existing square footage into a "Read with Reed" zone. Reed's nationwide literacy program encourages children to read 83 books, his jersey number with the Bills, and those who complete the challenge are entered into a contest to see an NFL game with him.
On Wednesday, breakfast starts at 6:30 a.m., with the program at 7 a.m. Limited space is available due to health restrictions. There is no cost for tickets and/or table reservations. Instead all ticket holders will be expected to make a contribution to support the thousands of youth impacted by the club.
Support Local Journalism
In addition to Reed serving as the keynote speaker, the breakfast will honor community philanthropist and businesswoman Rhonda Zimmerman. Adopted at birth, she grew up in Casper. She earned a degree in social work from UWCC and went on to help youth as a counselor at the Youth Crisis Center, the Wyoming Behavioral Institute and Central Wyoming Counseling Center. During that time, she also owned two convenience stores in Casper. She and her son currently own and operate E&F Towing and Transport, and she is a partner in Onus IV Hydration in Colorado. She is the co-founder of Casper Family Connections and a long-time board member of the club.
The Mick & Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award will be presented to Linda and Tyrone Fittje. When tragedy struck their family, killing their 3-year-old, Hunter, the Fittjes answered with courage, tenacity and pride to make a difference in their community. Tyrone Fittje is a Natrona County High School chemistry teacher, wrestling coach and a football coach of 28 years. Linda is a childcare provider and community volunteer.
Also at the breakfast, the Central Wyoming Youth of the Year will be announced. Four finalists competed for the title through essay, speech and live interview competitions in front of a panel of judges. The finalists are Kaleb Dysart, senior, and Julie Dysart, junior, from Natrona County High School; Peyton Goetz, sophomore from Kelly Walsh High School; and Jinnie Ponder, sophomore from Roosevelt High School.
The winner receives a $5,000 Ruth R. Ellbogen Education Award and will represent Central Wyoming at the state competition for the chance to win a full-ride scholarship (supplement to Hathaway) to the University of Wyoming.
Attendees at the breakfast will have a chance to bid on an exclusive NFL game experience with Andre Reed. The opportunity includes a weekend in Buffalo, New York, for two people as Reed’s guests at a Buffalo Bills football game during the 2021 season. It includes meeting former Wyoming Cowboys and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a Jim Kelly tailgate experience, dinner, airfare and hotel. Proceeds from the auction will benefit academic success programming at the 10 club sites operated by BGCCW in four Wyoming counties — Natrona, Converse, Johnson and Fremont.
To reserve a seat at the 22nd annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, go online bgccw.org/breakfast20 or call 235-4079.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!