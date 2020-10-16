'Reeding' initiative, Zimmerman highlight big morning

The biggest breakfast of the year in central Wyoming takes place on Wednesday at the Casper Events Center, as hundreds gather to hear from an NFL Hall of Famer, honor a community philanthropist and see awards bestowed, all for the benefit of youth. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, along with other dignitaries and state and local officials are expected to attend.

Prior to the annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast that benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, the main club branch will get a little sprucing up, football style.

The Natrona County High School Mustang Buds will assist former Buffalo Bill Andre Reed on Tuesday. The Buds, who are Mustang football players and weekly volunteers at the club, will join Reed in turning existing square footage into a "Read with Reed" zone. Reed's nationwide literacy program encourages children to read 83 books, his jersey number with the Bills, and those who complete the challenge are entered into a contest to see an NFL game with him.

On Wednesday, breakfast starts at 6:30 a.m., with the program at 7 a.m. Limited space is available due to health restrictions. There is no cost for tickets and/or table reservations. Instead all ticket holders will be expected to make a contribution to support the thousands of youth impacted by the club.