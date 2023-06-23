Casper area residents could see their water bills jump soon.

In a Tuesday meeting, the Central Wyoming Regional Water System Joint Powers Board voted to increase its water rate by 8 cents for the 2024 fiscal year, bringing the total cost to $2.32 per one thousand gallons.

That represents a hike of about 3.6%.

While that’s likely to bring water costs up for households eventually, they won’t see an immediate impact.

That's because the Central Wyoming Regional Water System is a wholesale water vendor to area municipalities and special districts, including the city of Casper, Bar Nunn, Mile-Hi, Poison Spider, 33 Mile Road, Salt Creek, Sandy Lake and Lakeview.

It'll be up to those individual government bodies to decide if they want to translate the utility rate increase onto their consumers.

In Casper, for example, city councilors could vote to approve a local rate adjustment during a council meeting.

City of Casper Assistant to the City Manager Jolene Martinez said Thursday she wasn’t aware of any discussion inside the city about increasing utility rates yet.

Casper Mayor Bruce Knell, who serves on the Central Wyoming Regional Water System Joint Powers Board, said during a Tuesday Casper City Council meeting that the board’s vote to raise rates was related to a damaged water tank.

“It’s a one-and-a-half million dollar fix,” Knell said during the meeting. “We were only slated to have, actually, no raise at all in our water rates, but unfortunately when things like this happen we have to pay for them.”