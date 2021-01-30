Remote workers have found refuge in Wyoming. Without tax reforms, the state may see little economic benefit.

His parents still live here, and one of his sisters has raised her family in Casper. Moving back gives his kids — 10-year-old Eli, 8-year-old Brody and 5-year-old Jake — a chance to grow up around their grandparents and cousins. Not to mention the state’s lack of income tax means Lunsford will see a few extra hundred dollars in each paycheck.

Buying a house, even in the fast-moving market brought on by the pandemic, also showed the upside of moving back to Casper. Lunsford said the amount they paid for a big house at the base of the mountain would get you a “dumpy two-bedroom” in Thousand Oaks, California. They had to act fast, though — he said the homes they were looking at in the $150,000 to $400,000 range were getting snatched up within days of being put on the market.

Ryan Finlayson, who moved from Boca Raton, Florida, to Evansville with his wife Katie early this year, said they were able to afford a place with 20 acres of land. Katie’s parents live here, and they’ve talked about making the move for a couple of years. When Finlayson’s job got downsized, all signs finally pointed west.