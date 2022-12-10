Renovations proposed for Casper Ice Area, city hall

Major changes to Casper Ice Arena and city hall could be coming soon.

The ice arena, built the '80s, serves as home base for Casper's ice hockey community.

The parks department believes it to be the only rink open in Wyoming during the summer months, Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez said in a Dec. 6 memo to the City Manager's Office.

But it's operating at a net loss — the ice arena typically receives a subsidy of between $200,000 and $300,000 a year from the city’s general budget to break even.

To help bring those numbers down, the city's parks department proposed adding a second ice sheet to the arena so it can accommodate more guests.

A study presented to the Casper City Council this summer suggests the second sheet could save the city $19,000 a year.

The initial cost of the addition would be about $13,200,000, according to the Dec. 6 memo.

It wouldn’t all be funded by the city, but even if Casper chipped in to pay for a third, that’d still cost more than $4 million.

According to the memo, the city has three main options to pay for the project. It could dip into its 1-cent money, apply for a loan or issue bonds.

That loan could come from Wyoming's State Land and Investment Board, for example, the memo said.

If City Council wants to have the city issue recreation bonds, the idea would first go on the ballot as a bonding referendum. If Casper voters gave the city their blessing, the interest rate for the bonds would be 4% and the term would last about 10 years, according to the memo.

The parks department offered other ideas to make more money such as:

expanding the food and beverage options, including adding beer (which would require a malt beverage license);

increasing advertising space;

recruiting a junior hockey program; and

increasing admissions and rental fees. (The memo doesn’t say by how much, but notes the increases would be “modest”.)

Meanwhile, the city has been planning renovations for Casper City Hall for more than two years.

The building, which dates back to the '70s, is in need of security, accessibility and structural improvements, according to another Dec. 6 memo from Lopez and Scott Baxter, associate engineer for the city.

According to an estimate by Stateline No. 7 Architects, an architecture firm, the improvements would cost at least $4.4 million. But the city council currently has only about $2.5 million set aside for the renovations.

Council members will discuss options for where to get that additional $.19 million during Tuesday's work session.

Key changes to the building are expected to include:

limiting the first floor to the city clerk, community development and customer service offices, restricting public access to the second floor for security purposes;

adding a new city council meeting work space to the northeast part of the building;

moving the city's IT Department to the Casper Business Center;

updating the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; and

limiting public entry to the building's eastside entrance.

Construction is set to begin in May.