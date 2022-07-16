Rent is due: Opera Wyoming opens newest musical

Recent Kelly Walsh graduate Kayla Colburn and Michigan State student Andrew Brown made a deal this summer. If Brown made a return to Casper for the season, they’d both try out for a musical together.

Five weeks after their auditions, the two are on stage preforming leading roles in Opera Wyoming’s upcoming production of “Rent.”

“It couldn’t have come in a better time, it’s like the stars aligned or something,” Colburn, who plays Mimi in the show, joked. “We talk a lot about how it seems like this cast and just everything kind of like was like a lightning-in-the-bottle moment. It was so lucky that we’re all here at the same time this summer.”

This summer marks Opera Wyoming’s fifth production season, and the musical is the largest show yet, said Daniel Quintana, the artistic director and co-owner of Opera Wyoming. Within the span of five weeks, the production has been built from scratch.

“It’s been amazing. We knew it was going to be special the way it started, and they’ve met and exceeded every expectation I’ve had,” said Steven Spicher, the show’s director. “Five weeks ago we came together as a cast for the first time, four weeks ago we finally had our first rehearsal, three weeks ago we hadn’t gotten into the actual theater yet, two weeks ago we built the stage, and this last week we added all of the technical things.”

When asked to choreograph the show, University of Wyoming Dance Instructor Aaron Wood immediately jumped at the chance. “Rent,” he said, is a show he already had personal connections to.

The musical is based off the AIDS crisis in New York in the 1990s. A lot of the show additionally focuses on some of the struggles faced by the LGBTQ+ community, something that a lot of the cast said is still applicable today.

In 1998, Wood first came out as gay. A few months later in October of that year, gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard was murdered. Wood sang in the choir that performed at his funeral.

“That following year, there was a group of us that went to Denver and saw ‘Rent,’” Wood said. “So it’s a pinnacle moment for me as a queer artist and as a person to be a part of this production. ‘Rent’ is something that lives near and dear to my heart.”

Part of the focus of this production is to create a safe space for both the audience and for the cast, especially when it comes to the subject matter, Spincher said.

“When you dwell it down to what it is, it’s just about love. We’re here telling a story, but we’re also trying to get you to come over and connect with it on a deeper level… that’s connection,” Brown, who plays Mark Cohen in the show, said. “It approaches a lot of really hard topics that are sad obviously at times, but still important to address. It really has this sense of family and just love for each other. That’s what I really love about this show.”

Thursday night marked the final run through rehearsal. At 7:30, after a lot of mic tape and a few technical hiccups, five minutes to places was called. “Thank you, five,” the cast said collectively.

Two hours of singing, dancing and acting ensued, and no one had to use the safe word, aptly named “just yell ‘hold’ at the top of your lungs.” The cast congratulated themselves on the last rehearsal with hugs and tears on stage.

“I think there’s a moment for every show where it’s like, ‘Wow, we have a show.’ And tonight, that’s how I felt,” Colburn said afterwards. “I wouldn’t want to put my time and effort into something that wouldn’t affect the audience or that they would walk away kind of with like a shoulder shrug, but I genuinely feel like we have something that could have an impact on the community.”

When the celebration slowed, both Spicher and Wood pulled their notes out.

“The last thing I’m going to say, because it’s getting late and I don’t want to hold you all anymore, is that the universe brings together for certain reasons,” Wood added. “I want you all to know that I am very, very grateful for the opportunity to have been able to work with you all and each and one of you have been a pleasure.”

The musical opened Friday at The Lyric downtown, and performances are set for July 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24. Tickets can be bought online at operawyoming.wellattended.com, $12 for students, $15 for general admission. Because of the heavy subject matter and cursing in the show, the musical is rated R.

“Tomorrow’s opening night,” Spicher told the cast. “Go home and get some rest.”