Renters could have recourse against negligent landlords under proposed Casper city code changes

“As there are laws protecting landlords from bad tenants, we would advocate for the City to develop a simple and enforceable set of modern habitability standards to protect tenants from grossly negligent landlords,” Brad Hopkins, executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, wrote in a letter supporting the changes.

Scott Wonser, a probation and parole field office manager in Casper, wrote in an email to Elston, “We look forward to seeing the city take some action on this matter. A residence without heat and/or water is just one step above sleeping on the streets.”

The city’s approach to preventing such dangerous living conditions in the future does address concerns about government overreach and private property rights.

A March memo from several members of city staff to Napier suggested making pointed changes — rather than broad sweeping ones — to the city’s code, “to address the public fears of government overreach.”

Plus, Elston has stressed, the inspections would only be triggered by a complaint, so the city wouldn’t be able to enter a private residence just because they suspected things might not be up to code.