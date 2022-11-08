Republicans dominate in Natrona County Commission race

Natrona County elected an all-Republican crowd to fill the county commission's four open seats Tuesday.
Dallas Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council member, took first place with roughly 27.2% of votes. He also earned the largest percentage of the GOP vote in the primary.
Laird has pushed for new faces on the commission, leveling accusations of incompetence and greed against its current leadership.
He campaigned on raising county employee salaries, as well as dipping into the approximately $120 million the county made from the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center to pay for infrastructure projects.
Incumbent Peter Nicolaysen was second with about 27.1% of votes. Nicolaysen was appointed to the commission in April after Brook Kaufman left to take a job in Rapid City. He said previously he’d advocate for smaller government and trimming the county budget.
James Milne, another incumbent, received about 24.6% of the vote. Milne, who’s in his first term, campaigned on improving wages and benefits for county employees, as well as amending planning and zoning regulations.
Democrat Tom Radosevich came in fourth with approximately 11.6% of votes. Radosevich, a doctor, serves as director of Wyoming Recovery. He’s advocated for environmental sustainability, as well as expanding access to the county’s public lands and improving its parks and trails system.
Libertarian Shawn Johnson earned 8.6% of the vote. Johnson is a legal assistant and former Casper City Council member. He formerly served as deputy sheriff and as a medic in the military. Johnson campaigned on improving county roads and parks, and raising pay for county employees.
A fourth seat is uncontested; former Casper City Council member and mayor Steve Freel, a Republican, won the seat over incumbent Rob Hendry in August.
Freel will finish up the final two years of former commissioner Kaufman’s term.
PHOTOS: Casper voters head to the polls
Casper votes
A poll worker points out where fellow volunteer Anne Carlson needs to initial each ballot on Tuesday morning at the Natrona County Library. Along with state and national races, voters cast ballots to decide who should serve on the Casper City Council.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Voters cast ballots in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Natrona County Library.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A voter cast a ballots on Tuesday at the Natrona County Library.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A voter heads in to cast a ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Heather Belden waits to make sure voters' ballots get accepted by the machines and to give them a sticker on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A dog barks while waiting for its owner to vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Jeff Peterson, right, walks into vote with MariKay Warner and Todd Warner on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Voters head into the Natrona County Library to cast their ballot in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Tom Rohde poses outside after voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Tim Simeroth waits in line to get his ballot on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Tim Simeroth casts his vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Poll worker Heather Belden waits to make sure voters' ballots are accepted by the ballot machine on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members cast their votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Election workers help a woman figure out where her voting location on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members cast their votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Rob Hendry welcomes people to vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Kit Jennings, a former lawmaker and now a poll worker, holds up to show that his space to check in voters is open during the lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Lynn Lange and Carolyn Christie, election workers, talk while they wait for voters during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Sue Townsend, an election worker, tells a story during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, helps walk a community member through the necessary steps to vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, waits to hand out stickers to community members on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, waits for voters during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, waits to hand out stickers to community members on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members chat after voting during the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, waits for voters during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A stack of used voter tickets during the midterm on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members chat after voting during the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Sue Townsend, an election worker, talks to a young man who voted before giving him a sticker during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, gives both Tara and Ben Follum a sticker after voting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Key Patchen and Debbie Nestas, election workers, help walk a community members through the necessary steps to vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, hands a sticker to a community member after she dropped off her ballot on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Election booths sit empty during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Poll workers help out community members during the lunch time rush in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members chat after voting during the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members stop by the polls after work to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Old North Casper School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members stop by the polls after work to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
June Hartman, a election coordinator who has helped out for 35 years, gives community members stickers after they vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Lois Purvis, a election worker, helps community members through the election process on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Every election site also has a special voting machine for those with visual or audio impairments and it is seen on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Poll workers raise numbers to show they are available for voters during the lunch rush on Tuesday at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds polling place in Casper. Natrona County voters were deciding Tuesday whether to extend the 1-cent tax for the 17th time.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
