Republicans dominate in Natrona County Commission race

Natrona County elected an all-Republican crowd to fill the county commission's four open seats Tuesday.

Dallas Laird, an attorney and former Casper City Council member, took first place with roughly 27.2% of votes. He also earned the largest percentage of the GOP vote in the primary.

Laird has pushed for new faces on the commission, leveling accusations of incompetence and greed against its current leadership.

He campaigned on raising county employee salaries, as well as dipping into the approximately $120 million the county made from the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center to pay for infrastructure projects.

Incumbent Peter Nicolaysen was second with about 27.1% of votes. Nicolaysen was appointed to the commission in April after Brook Kaufman left to take a job in Rapid City. He said previously he’d advocate for smaller government and trimming the county budget.

James Milne, another incumbent, received about 24.6% of the vote. Milne, who’s in his first term, campaigned on improving wages and benefits for county employees, as well as amending planning and zoning regulations.

Democrat Tom Radosevich came in fourth with approximately 11.6% of votes. Radosevich, a doctor, serves as director of Wyoming Recovery. He’s advocated for environmental sustainability, as well as expanding access to the county’s public lands and improving its parks and trails system.

Libertarian Shawn Johnson earned 8.6% of the vote. Johnson is a legal assistant and former Casper City Council member. He formerly served as deputy sheriff and as a medic in the military. Johnson campaigned on improving county roads and parks, and raising pay for county employees.

A fourth seat is uncontested; former Casper City Council member and mayor Steve Freel, a Republican, won the seat over incumbent Rob Hendry in August.

Freel will finish up the final two years of former commissioner Kaufman’s term.