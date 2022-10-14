Rescue Mission asks judge to allow it to continue its religious hiring practices

Lawyers for the Wyoming Rescue Mission are asking a federal judge to bar state and federal equal employment agencies from forcing the organization to hire non-Christian workers.

Last month, the Rescue Mission -- which operates a homeless shelter, meal service, recovery program and two thrift stores in the Casper area -- filed suit against the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging those agencies were threatening to punish the nonprofit over its hiring practices.

At issue is whether state and federal law that prevents employers from discriminating against workers based on their religious views applies to the rescue mission's jobs. Lawyers for the Rescue Mission contend that as a Christian organization, exemptions in those laws allow it to hire only employees who share its religious beliefs. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission maintain, according to the suit, that those exemptions only apply to jobs that are considered "ministerial."

The lawsuit could take months or even years to be resolved in court. So the Rescue Mission filed a preliminary injunction this week asking a judge to allow it to continue its hiring practices while the case winds its way through legal system.

It maintains, among other things, that a preliminary injunction is warranted because the defendant's actions are violating its First Amendment rights.

Lawyers for the Rescue Mission say the organization employs more than 60 people and requires all of them to follow its Christian beliefs and values in order to further its faith-based mission. The issue is hardly academic. The mission's main shelter is the main one for central Wyoming. It -- along with the mission's other programs -- are heavily influenced by its Christian values.

In court filings, the Rescue Mission says it's already had to alter its hiring practices due to the matter. That includes not hiring for a position at one of its thrift stores, removing employment applications and religious hiring criteria from its website and refraining from punishing employees based on religious adherence. Its lawyers say the Rescue Mission also faces possible legal liability for "recent and future decisions to hire coreligionists."

The lawsuit stems from a job applicant who applied for a position at Rescued Treasures, one of the mission's stores, in October 2020. When asked on a questionnaire about her faith and relationship with God, she answered that she had none. The store hired someone else who shared the organization's religious views.

The woman filed a discrimination complaint, and the Department of Workforce Services launched an investigation. Lawyers for the Rescue Mission maintained it was allowed to hire only people who share its religious beliefs, but the department ultimately disagreed, contending the job in question was not a ministerial employee. It sought $3,300 in back pay and a commitment to stop making employment decisions on the basis of religion.

When the Rescue Mission declined, the matter was sent to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which also concluded that the shelter was not exempt and had likely discriminated against the job applicant.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a national coalition of conservative lawyers, is representing the Rescue Mission at no cost. The same group has also sought to participate in the lawsuit over Wyoming's abortion ban, which is currently being blocked by a Teton County judge.

Lawyers for the Department of Workforce Services and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have not filed a response to the lawsuit. Depending on the defendant, that should come either later this month or in November.