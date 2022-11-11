Rescue Mission needs 300 turkeys for thanksgiving meals

The Wyoming Rescue Mission needs 240 more turkeys before Thanksgiving. It's asking the public for help.

Since about 2020, the Casper homeless shelter has gathered 300 turkeys every November, Community Relations Coordinator Michael Livingston said. They go toward a sit-down Thanksgiving meal for its guests, and meal kits for low-income residents around Casper.

As of Friday afternoon, the Mission had about 60, Livingston said. The organization sent out a notice saying it was in "urgent need" of more turkeys.

"That week before we deliver, that's when people pick up an extra turkey or two," he said.

The Mission hopes to have all its meal kits ready for delivery by Thursday -- on week before the Thanksgiving holiday.

In addition to turkeys, the Mission is looking for things like stuffing, boxed mashed potatoes, canned vegetables and cranberry sauce.

A full wish list is available on the shelter's website.

Goods can be dropped off at the Mission's 230 N. Park Street location, according to a Friday news release. It's open 24 hours a day.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Livingston at 307-473-6948.

The Mission, which operates the largest homeless shelter in central Wyoming, had about 135 residents on Friday, Livingston said.

"Around the winter, our numbers tend to rise a little bit," he said.