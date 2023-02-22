An unusually powerful blizzard, even by the standards of a Wyoming winter, closed much of the state on Wednesday.

Travel ground to a halt in many places as highways closed and drivers who did go out found themselves stuck, and in some cases, in need of rescue.

Schools districts across the state, meanwhile, closed their buildings, with students going online for their lessons. And a string of businesses, both large and small, decided it was best to stay closed until conditions improved.

The storm moved over the state starting Tuesday evening, dropping more than a foot of snow overnight in some places. The snow continued to fall Wednesday, accompanied by winds that reach 60-70 mph in some places, the National Weather Service office in Riverton reported. That produced major snow drifts that trapped some people who had gone out in the blizzard.

There were at least two operations underway to rescue stranded vehicles in Carbon County and Sweetwater County on Wednesday night, and there will likely be more, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

“We are really trying to get the message out there that if you don’t have to drive, please stay home,” he said.

Crews were actively searching for people who were trapped, but having a hard time getting to them, he said. Even snow plows and emergency vehicles were getting trapped.

“Due to the amount of snow, it’s just impassable,” Beck said.

When someone breaks down or becomes trapped in these conditions, it’s not always just a personal inconvenience. It can take a while for officials to rescue people.

“If you don’t have the proper clothing, it definitely is a concern that people could freeze,” Beck said. “Even if you’re driving around town, make sure you have a charged cell phone, proper clothes and a blanket.”

A Natrona County family became stranded when their generators stopped working in their home early Wednesday morning, sheriff’s office spokesperson Kiera Grogan said. Deputies used a Hagglunds rescue and recovery vehicle to get to them around 5 a.m.

They were brought to meet with a family member, who they went to stay with during the storm.

Closures

The storm triggered a wave of closures around Casper and the rest of Wyoming. The Natrona County School District closed its buildings Wednesday and offered virtual classes instead. A similar plan was in effect for Thursday.

“This decision was made based on current inclement weather impacts on our community and predictions of extremely cold temperatures, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous road conditions throughout the remainder of today and into tomorrow,” the district wrote in a statement sent to parents on Wednesday afternoon. “The City of Casper is working diligently to clear main roads to ensure the operation of our community; however, due to snow accumulations, blowing snow, and drifting, many side streets around neighborhoods remain impassable.”

Other districts also closed or went virtual. Some that did open opted to release students earlier than normal.

The city of Casper closed its non-essential services at noon Wednesday as conditions continued to deteriorate. That included City Hall and its recreation facilities.

The storm shut down much of the state’s highway system. At one point Wednesday, Interstate 25 closed from Buffalo to Cheyenne, Interstate 90 closed from Sheridan to Gillette and Interstate 80 closed from Rock Springs to Laramie. All highways linking Casper to the rest of the state were impassable.

A host of smaller highways, especially those in the central and southern parts of the state, also closed.

