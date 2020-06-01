Residents, city planner disagree with former councilman's west Casper development plans

Former Casper City Councilman Jesse Morgan wants to build a residential neighborhood on a formerly city-owned plot of land in west Casper.
In April, the development received a stamp of approval from the city’s planning and zoning commission, albeit with a few amendments. But the plan has garnered some criticism from a handful of residents and Casper’s city planner.
The development
The roughly 31.5 acre plot sits behind the Wolf Creek Subdivision. It’s just grassy plain now, but Morgan’s plan is to divide the land into six lots for six homes.
Morgan bought the property with his business partner Scott Gorrie under the entity Gorgan LLC, a combination of their two names.
Only about 400 feet of the undertaking will adjoin with the existing subdivision. The rest juts out into undeveloped territory stretching toward Casper Mountain.
The adjoining neighborhood is also relatively small. Residents in letters to the city have called their neighborhood quiet and familial.
It’s one of the reasons Morgan liked the spot. He bought the plot in part, he said, to build his forever home on.
He was familiar with the land when he acquired it in 2018, as he had been on the City Council when it approved selling the acreage to Tony Cercy the year before, while Cercy was in the midst of a criminal trial for sexual assault. Cercy was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in November 2018. The Wyoming Supreme Court has since overturned that conviction.
In November 2017, Cercy paid $286,000 for the city land, which had been appraised at $345,000, according to city documents. He sold the land to Gorgan LLC in June 2018, according to a deed transfer.
Two other bids were received during the city’s second bidding round, one for more than the appraised value and one for less than Cercy’s offer. Neither bid, however, met the city’s terms for the deal.
Having already passed on one round of bidders, the council moved forward with the sale to Cercy. This decision, according to city officials, occurred during a pre-meeting.
There was never an official public hearing for the sale, though council voted on the issue on a consent agenda in November 2017. City Manager Carter Napier said he believes that met the statutory requirement that the sale of municipal property have a public hearing.
The city had set the land aside to eventually build a cemetery, but those plans never came to fruition. When the plot was first put up for sale, the council rejected the first round of bidders. Morgan remembers voting against selling the property during that first phase because they were getting “low-ball” offers.
Morgan said he never considered buying the property when the city was in the process of selling it. It wasn’t until March or April 2018, several months after the city sale had been finalized, did Morgan begin to consider buying the land from Cercy after a friend told him Cercy was looking to sell, Morgan said.
Morgan had never developed land before — either commercial or residential — and he said he had no business stakes in land development operations before buying the land from Cercy.
The issues raised
At least half a dozen residents of the Wolf Creek Subdivision, which would be adjacent to the Gorgon Hills addition, if approved, wrote emails to the city urging amendments or a complete denial of Morgan’s development proposal.
The concerns ranged from the development limiting access to state land nearby to increased traffic created by the new homes to taxpayer costs needed to service the new city infrastructure.
Two residents submitted letters of support for the project.
One resident has questioned the ethics of Morgan developing a property he had a hand in selling during his time on the council.
Napier and City Attorney John Henley have both said it was not unethical of Morgan to purchase the property from Cercy, as the purchase took place months after any city decision-making on the issue had concluded.
Morgan has also denied any wrongdoing. He said his purchase of the property is one of the reasons he decided not to run for reelection in 2018, as the land is located outside of the ward he had been representing.
Indeed, Henley, who was not the city attorney when the sale to Cercy occurred, said as long as Morgan had not discussed purchasing the land from Cercy during the sale by the city, there wouldn’t be a conflict of interest from a legal perspective.
Morgan said his interests in the property began months after the sale from the city to Cercy concluded.
‘Painting ourselves into a corner’
As for the concerns with the development, the council’s main consideration is whether Morgan’s addition should be granted exceptions to city development standards.
Casper City Planner Craig Collins thinks not. He said — and has said to the council — if the neighborhood is not developed according to the city’s standards, it will affect future development in the area.
“We’re effectively painting ourselves into a corner,” he said, by granting exceptions that would allow Morgan to eliminate a cross street, for example.
The problem for a developer is adding those streets and making way for fire hydrants and sidewalks gets expensive fast. Morgan has argued against including a cross street in the neighborhood. He said it would be “a road to nowhere.”
An engineer’s estimate for three possible cross streets in Morgan’s proposed venture put the cost of a single street between $300,000 and almost $1 million, depending on the location.
Collins said his problem is larger than the granular aspects of Morgan’s specific development.
“This is not personal … to me it’s a precedent-setting thing,” he said.
The standard for these types of residential projects is density. Collins said to make the cost of city infrastructure worth it, developers build densely. So, for example, they build 30 houses instead of six.
Collins said he thought if Morgan wanted to only have six houses, that would be OK, but he would need to pay for the full costs of the needed city services.
“He should really be paying his own way,” rather than taxpayers subsidizing a development that doesn’t meet the city’s standards, he said.
The reason, Collins explained, is that when exceptions like those Morgan is seeking are granted, it makes it harder to develop more in the future.
The city has a set of standards for new residential neighborhoods being considered. Those neighborhoods require city infrastructure — streets, water, fire hydrants — so the city has a pretty large say in how they can be developed.
And there’s some logic behind the standards, Collins said — they make sure future development in the area is still possible.
“It’s important so the city doesn’t have to retrofit in the future because development requirements weren’t met,” he said.
Casper City Council will discuss the development on second reading during its Tuesday night regular meeting. Those meetings are not yet accessible for in-person viewing but are streamed on the city’s YouTube page and broadcast on Cable Channel 192.
