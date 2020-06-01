Residents, city planner disagree with former councilman's west Casper development plans

One resident has questioned the ethics of Morgan developing a property he had a hand in selling during his time on the council.

Napier and City Attorney John Henley have both said it was not unethical of Morgan to purchase the property from Cercy, as the purchase took place months after any city decision-making on the issue had concluded.

Morgan has also denied any wrongdoing. He said his purchase of the property is one of the reasons he decided not to run for reelection in 2018, as the land is located outside of the ward he had been representing.

Indeed, Henley, who was not the city attorney when the sale to Cercy occurred, said as long as Morgan had not discussed purchasing the land from Cercy during the sale by the city, there wouldn’t be a conflict of interest from a legal perspective.

Morgan said his interests in the property began months after the sale from the city to Cercy concluded.

‘Painting ourselves into a corner’

As for the concerns with the development, the council’s main consideration is whether Morgan’s addition should be granted exceptions to city development standards.