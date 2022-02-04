Residents of a Casper corrections facility have long complained about conditions. Then COVID hit.

A dozen weary residents stand outside the Casper Reentry Center as it grows dark, waiting to be let in from the cold.

Many of them have been up since 5 or 6 a.m., working up to 12 hours and in need of a hot meal and a good rest. Some days, now-former resident Jon Guy said, it takes more than an hour to get checked into the privately run facility, which contracts with the state to house around 180 people on probation, completing court-ordered treatment or making the transition between prison and outside life.

One frigid evening in early October, Guy said, about 30 people were left waiting outside until after 10 p.m. He called the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, which sent a deputy out. Within minutes, sheriff’s records state, the residents were let in.

They were told the wait was so long — more than three hours for some — because staff inside had been moving people who tested positive for COVID-19 to other units.

While CRC residents have long reported poor living conditions at the facility, interviews with seven residents and a review of internal complaints show the pandemic has only made things worse.

Complaints of coronavirus outbreaks, insufficient meals, restricted time outside the facility and mishandled quarantines and sanitization — all while many residents are still on the hook for rent — compound on existing reports of dirty facilities and broken heating and air conditioning.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections is paying a Florida-based private prison corporation $3 million over 2 years to operate the facility, located near the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. That means information about what goes on inside its walls is under an even tighter lock than at the corrections department, which is subject to Wyoming's public information laws.

The company, GEO Group, has maintained that it is following CDC guidelines for prison facilities and other communal living spaces. But Star-Tribune inquiries into specific policies have gone unanswered.

"Even in prison, there's a certain level of respect given to you," former resident Myrl Williamson said. "That's just not given here...I feel oppressed, bulldozed. It's like a storage unit for human beings."

***

In November 2020, the Casper Reentry Center reported 100 cases of COVID-19 among its residents. Along with the rest of the state, its cases fell last spring and surged again in the fall, residents say.

Four residents who spoke with the Star-Tribune reported a haphazard approach to quarantines and isolation last year that, much like in the 2020 surge, resulted in COVID-positive residents sharing rooms and communal spaces with those who weren't infected. The Star-Tribune granted anonymity to CRC residents who feared retribution for sharing information publicly. The newspaper took steps to independently verify their status within the corrections system.

Last November, some told the Star-Tribune that newly positive residents would be moved into rooms with people already in the middle of their 14-day quarantine period, forcing the entire room to start their quarantines over.

It’s not clear how many cases of COVID-19 have been found in the facility in recent months, as several requests for testing results have been denied after being redirected around CRC’s complex administrative structure.

The facility's operator, GEO Group, runs correctional facilities around the country and overseas from its Boca Raton headquarters and via a network of regional employees.

“Our legal team requested that I not share either the raw data or conduct even a high-level interview due to the medical nature of COVID testing and resident results,” Monica Hook, the facility’s spokesperson and vice president of communications at GEO Care, said in an email in November.

“That said, I would reiterate to you and your readers that ensuring the health and safety of all those entrusted to our care and of our employees continues to be our number one priority in Casper and throughout the U.S.”

But CRC also partly falls under the jurisdiction of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, which contracts with GEO to take in people released from prison or needing treatment before they’re let out on parole.

The facility is meant to house people sentenced to probation or those on parole making the transition between state or federal prison and outside life. Its treatment center also provides programs for people struggling with addiction before they’re released from corrections department care, in an effort to rehabilitate and keep them from falling back into the cycle of recidivism that often lands them back in the court system on the public’s dime.

For state prison facilities, the DOC releases weekly COVID-19 testing numbers broken down by facility, and between staff and residents. But that information isn't provided for private facilities run on the state's behalf. According to WDOC spokesperson Paul Martin, residents are tested for COVID upon intake and when showing symptoms. Those results are reported to WDOC, Martin said on Wednesday, but the department declined to release testing data to the Star-Tribune.

“To be honest, a lot of this stuff from a DOC standpoint, we don’t know,” said department compliance manager CJ Young in response to a list of questions sent to DOC and GEO administrators. “It’s their operation.”

The Star-Tribune did not receive a response to that list from any GEO representatives, and has been denied interviews with CRC director Josh Brown several times since July.

***

Residents who come from the Wyoming justice system pay more than $500 a month in rent if they’re ordered to live at the Casper Reentry Center. In November 2020, in the midst of the facility’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a contract amendment shows that rent was raised from $15 to $17 a day — a figure that does not include laundry, storage or transportation.

During the pandemic, residents say, their home has been visibly dirty and seldom cleaned, even in places shared by people with COVID and those without it.

Guy said there were several occasions where he asked staff for disinfectant and rags and was told there were none available to clean his room. Much of the cleaning in shared spaces, including bathrooms, falls on residents as part of their daily chores, but residents say it is often not checked by staff members who are supposed to sign off on the chores' completion. After a 12-hour workday, Guy said, most residents aren't motivated to scrub a toilet spotless.

Three residents reported issues including fungus growing in showers and feces left in toilets for hours while water lines were down. An August 2021 state audit of the facility cited cleanliness as one of the biggest areas out of compliance — particularly in the kitchen.

And access to those facilities, no matter how grimy, has also been extremely limited at times when there are COVID-positive residents in isolation. One grievance, filed by Guy, said that he had to wait almost three hours after requesting to use the toilet before being allowed to.

Part of the problem, four residents say, is a lack of communication between staff stretched thin across the facility and often in the midst of high turnover. Many longtime staff members have good relationships with the residents, they said, but most new hires don’t stay long.

During that more recent audit — the center's only reported state inspection since the start of the pandemic — the auditor noted that someone in the bathroom during a head count was skipped over. According to the audit report, that had been an issue during a 2018 audit as well.

"I had one staff member tell me I could use the bathroom, then another came by and gave me a write-up for it," said another resident. "Either they don't realize, or they don't care."

***

The reentry center, a stoic gray-and-red block, sits down Landmark Lane off of U.S. Highway 20/26, surrounded by plains with a smattering of industrial buildings in sight. Square windows look out on fencing that curves towards the building at its top, which separates the residents from a small parking lot and trees claimed by turkeys.

At 8 on an early February morning, blinds were slowly drawn up to let in bright snowy light. A couple masked residents trickled out of the front door holding plastic bags, then climbed into a van to be taken to work.

According to the facility’s contract with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, each room for state inmates is meant to be limited to eight beds. But two residents told the Star-Tribune that some rooms house as many as 10 or 12 people — in mid-January, one said, his room had 12 beds but two were empty.

The contract also states that the facility should comply with standards from the American Correctional Association concerning access to restrooms. Their rules state that residents should have 24/7 access to bathrooms with running water, hot and cold, without needing permission from staff.

When Guy lodged his complaint about not being able to access the bathroom at will while in quarantine, the administration responded that pandemic measures made an exception to those standards.

“Delays in your bathroom break are unfortunate but this is an unusual circumstance due to the global Covid-19 pandemic,” WDOC Director Daniel Shannon wrote in a response to the appealed grievance. “CRC was never designed to deal with a mass amount of individuals that were positive for the disease…we cannot go back in time to give you a bathroom break but since you have raised this issue the facility can go work to insure better process in the future.”

Records show Guy made a separate complaint about not being let out to exercise during quarantine, and asked to see the CRC policy governing the decision.

“I am under no obligation to share that proprietary information,” Brown, the facility’s director, wrote back.

Requests to speak with GEO representatives about living conditions during the pandemic have been denied, citing concerns over resident privacy.

***

According to the CDC, as many as two in five people with COVID-19 may not show symptoms. That makes it hard, especially in a place where people live in close quarters like the reentry center, to tell who is actually infected.

Just like in Wyoming state prisons, only a fraction of the facility’s population is tested if there are no known cases at the time. That means someone might spend up to six days in close quarters with a positive roommate (or several roommates) before they know they’re contagious.

The stated purpose of the facility is to prepare its residents for life on the outside — setting incentives (including eventual release) to get a job, save money and get clean.

But lockdowns and stringent COVID precautions have made it harder to keep a job, as residents began missing work often due to quarantines, several said.

Whenever someone comes back from work, their temperature is checked, along with their pockets and backpacks, and they take a breathalyzer test.

“You fill out a little form that says you don’t have any symptoms ... half the time I just check all the boxes, it’s so routine,” said Williamson, who spent around seven months at CRC in his most recent stint. “The thing you want to do is catch it, then you know when you’ll be able to go back to work.”

If you’re positive, you can tell your job when you'll be back. You’re moved to an isolation unit with everyone else with coronavirus, according to four residents who described the process to the Star-Tribune. (GEO declined to provide details on its procedures.) You’re there for 10 days, then you can go back to work once your symptoms are gone.

Meanwhile, the other eight or so people in your room who didn’t test positive are on lockdown. Just like you, they can’t go to work and make money to pay rent. And, like you, they go to the bathroom and take showers on a strict schedule set by the correctional officer in charge of the unit.

But if someone else in your room tests positive the week later, you’re stuck there for at least another seven days. Next week, another positive, another seven days.

Members of one room, a resident told the Star-Tribune, were in isolation for 45 days while negative for the virus.

***

It’s already hard to find a job coming out of prison, especially with a felony on your record. Once you nail down work, it’s hard to keep it when you don’t know if and when you’ll be placed on lockdown with no notice. Even before COVID, getting a write-up could put a resident on lockdown for a few days unexpectedly, making them an unreliable employee.

“I’ve been turned away from jobs I was qualified to work, they wanted to hire me on the spot,” one now-former resident said. “The second they heard I’m at CRC, they turned me away because of the b******* they put people through.”

Viable jobs are within a 125-mile radius of the facility, the resident said, but no one can be gone for work longer than 16 hours a day. Often, that rules out jobs they may have had before being incarcerated, which may be too far away, and more lucrative jobs like those in distant oil fields or coal mines.

Other than work, the only time residents can leave the facility is on a limited number of passes, each of which gives them a few hours’ leave to go to the store, take care of external medical appointments or, if there’s time, to relax outside CRC’s walls.

“It’s a good alternative to prison… it’s able to have people maintain employment while still having some elements of incarceration involved,” Casper defense attorney Don Fuller said. “I’ve seen it help people at least in the short term, but I doubt it has much effectiveness in terms of rehabilitation… it doesn’t really seem, in my opinion, to be their purpose.”

Fuller said that the facility makes sense for people serving probation or completing parole, but doesn’t have the necessary counseling in place to fully rehabilitate its residents. Reviews from clients who have been there, he said, are a “mixed bag.”

Among some former residents who spoke with the Star-Tribune, the reviews have been less kind.

During COVID, residents had their passes temporarily cut in half to reduce time spent outside the facility, three residents told the Star-Tribune. When full passes were restored in late summer for residents who came from federal prisons, former resident Anthony Holman said, the rest of the population remained on the restricted schedule.

“It makes me want to go back to prison, or relapse,” said former resident Steven Sheesley, who has been sent back to prison in Torrington since being interviewed. “You can’t win anyways. I’m working on paying my bills, but I still get write-ups for little petty things.”

A write-up is a common disciplinary action in the facility. They can come from being outside your room after the place has been locked down, coming back from work late or missing an insurance payment on your car.

Getting written up, depending on the incident’s severity, can be just a slap on the wrist or a major setback. If it’s major, it could add as much as 30 days to your time there. More minor citations can revoke passes to go outside the facility, take away your carpooling privileges or place you on hold for up to a few days.

In prison, several residents said, at least your fate is secured, and you typically know about how long you'll be there. But at CRC, there's a lot more to lose -- including time.

"I would literally rather go back to federal prison than go back there," said Holman, who left the facility in October.

***

COVID has made worse the already-poor conditions inside the facility, seven residents who spoke with the Star-Tribune said. The issues had compounded as of late, they said, compared to multiple stints at the facility some had done over a period of years.

There are two other transitional facilities like CRC in Wyoming — one in Cheyenne, the other in Gillette — but residents who spoke to the Star-Tribune said that Casper has long held a reputation for being the least desirable.

Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said there is very little oversight in Wyoming’s contracted correctional facilities, especially from lawmakers who allocate the money for those contracts. That means it’s difficult to know whether the private corporation is holding up its end of the deal.

“We want people to come out rehabilitated ... when we don’t give adequate service for things like health care or substance abuse, we have people come out of the system who aren’t equipped to do as well,” Provenza said. “That creates a burden on the public. ”

Besides unreliable air conditioning and heat, a generally unclean environment makes the facility unpleasant to spend much time inside, according to five residents.

One former resident told the Star-Tribune that in July, the water was shut off unexpectedly — meaning toilets couldn't flush, and were growing full with feces and toilet paper. A photo of the toilets obtained by the Star-Tribune showed the backup. When the resident asked to go off-site to use the bathroom at a gas station down the road, he said, he was denied.

"I feel downgraded as a human being," Sheesley said. "It makes me feel like an animal. Just because I'm in trouble, you can deny me a clean place to go to the bathroom?"

The unsanitary conditions, close quarters and a reported lack of nutrition, residents said, didn't stop people from catching COVID in the facility. The August 2021 audit noted that “kitchen cleanliness needs improved (sic) in the cooking area” and that conditions in the kitchen “could be improved, especially in the corners along the walls.”

“The food is disgusting,” Holman said, “my dog would bite me if I tried to feed it to her.”

In September, the facility stopped consistently providing hot meals for dinner, two residents told the Star-Tribune. That means that twice a day, for lunch and dinner, residents are given some variation of sliced bread, prepackaged meat and a serving of vegetables, plus extras like peanut butter, crackers or an apple.

On that October evening that left Jon Guy outside long enough to call the sheriff, he was told after getting inside that there were no more meals for him even though he had signed up for one earlier in the day.

“I hadn’t eaten in almost 12 hours,” he said. “And I had to get up in about six hours to go to work.”

He was given two slices of bread and small styrofoam cups of potato and salad remnants. The Department of Corrections said it did not know whether hot meals had been discontinued when asked. In response to a grievance complaining of cold, wet food, administrators said the concerns were “justified” but that pandemic measures warranted “some leeway” in the food’s quality.

“I’ve lost 30 pounds since I got out (of prison),” Guy said, sitting in a Casper coffee shop in late October, the day he was released from CRC. “They don’t give you enough food.”

Guy went as far as getting a note from his doctor, outside the facility, who said he needed to be fed more given the long hours he was putting in at work. When he provided it to CRC staff, he said, nothing changed.

Provenza said that in general, incarcerated people aren’t treated as a priority, which puts them at a disadvantage when reentering society.

“Are we spending funds that rehabilitate people?” the representative, who also heads the reform group Albany County for Proper Policing, said. “If we treat people poorly ... and they finish their sentence and go back out and reoffend, that’s money out the window.”

***

In November, Anthony Holman sat at a table in the back of Metro Coffee in downtown Casper, sipping a frozen drink. He’d been released from the facility a few weeks earlier, and was ecstatic to put it in his rearview mirror.

“Don’t send me back there. Send me to Victorville,” he said, referring to the medium-security federal prison in California where Holman served time several years ago.

For the last couple decades, Holman said, he’s been bounced around prisons and transition centers in Wyoming in addition to his time in federal prison. Most of his charges are related to methamphetamine. He even spent time in the CRC treatment program around 15 years ago, shortly after it opened.

He’d found an apartment on Jackson Street in Casper through a friend of a friend — it wasn’t much, and he apologized for it being in a state of disarray, but he was glad to at least have his own room.

Holman, who had been a federal inmate at CRC, got a landscaping job to pay the bills. In an attempt to stay out of trouble, he was keeping busy going to the movies, doing escape rooms or bouncing on trampolines at Jump Craze.

“I’m 44, and I’ve never really done anything in my life. I’ve sold dope, just made random money, you know what I mean?” Holman said. “So I never had to be a responsible adult.

“It’s a work release program, that means you kind of try to adjust to society. But they gave me nothing to help with that out there.”

A month after that afternoon at Metro, Holman was arrested again, this time on a charge of meth possession. He has spent the last two months at the Natrona County jail, waiting for adjudication in his latest case. If the court decides he needs treatment, or if he’s sentenced to probation, he may be headed again to the Casper Reentry Center.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

