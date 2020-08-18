Residents protest proposed feral cat feeding ban outside Casper City Hall

Demonstrators gathered outside Casper City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to protest a proposed feral cat feeding ban and relaxed limitations on the city's animal tethering laws.
The council was expected to vote on the final reading of those changes at Tuesday's regular meeting.
About 20 people marched outside Casper City Hall with signs reading "You can't outlaw compassion," and "They're homeless, not worthless."
"We're hoping they're going to hear us," Jamie Jenkins, founder of Temporary Home Animal Rescue, said Tuesday before the demonstration.
The council has been discussing the ban, which would make it a misdemeanor to feed a feral cat, for the last month. Only Councilman Shawn Johnson has flatly opposed the measure, saying it unnecessarily criminalizes residents.
Opponents of the measure, Jenkins included, say it’s cruel and ineffective, particularly because it doesn’t address the root of the problem - cats' ability to reproduce. Local activists, supported by the national organization Alley Cat Allies, have instead been pushing for a trap-neuter-return (also called trap-neuter-release) program, which advocates say would have a greater impact on the cat population in the area.
The council hasn’t seemed convinced, primarily because of the cost of such a program.
Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters, who oversees Casper’s animal control, has told council a local trap-neuter-release operation would come with “significant budgetary concerns,” and would be unfeasible in the short term. He estimated it would add between $50,000 and $90,000 to the annual animal control budget.
The council has instead encouraged private residents to raise their own funds for such a program.
Jenkins said residents are trying, but need more time before the council passes the feeding ban.
"There is the beginnings of a (local) organization coming together," to facilitate a trap-neuter-return program, Jenkins said, adding she thinks the proposed feeding ban has galvanized animal lovers across Casper.
Statistics support the notion that Casper has a feral cat problem.
In 2019, Casper’s Metro Animal shelter took in more than 1,500 cats and euthanized nearly 500. Metro estimates on average 25% of its feline intakes are feral. Feral cats can’t be adopted, and the shelter has said most feral cats it takes in are euthanized.
“Feral cats plague our community, defecating and urinating on private property, killing protected songbirds and spreading disease,” Metro Animal Services’ 2019 annual report reads. “They cannot safely be placed with a family, and generally must be euthanized.”
The proposal is one of several made by Casper’s animal control officers based on their experiences on the job.
The local Game and Fish Department office, Metro Animal Control officers and a representative from the local Audubon chapter have all supported the measure given research demonstrating the havoc that feral cats have been proven to cause on plants and wildlife. The Casper Police Department has also said feral cats damage private property in the city.
