Residents protest proposed feral cat feeding ban outside Casper City Hall

The council hasn’t seemed convinced, primarily because of the cost of such a program.

Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters, who oversees Casper’s animal control, has told council a local trap-neuter-release operation would come with “significant budgetary concerns,” and would be unfeasible in the short term. He estimated it would add between $50,000 and $90,000 to the annual animal control budget.

The council has instead encouraged private residents to raise their own funds for such a program.

Jenkins said residents are trying, but need more time before the council passes the feeding ban.

"There is the beginnings of a (local) organization coming together," to facilitate a trap-neuter-return program, Jenkins said, adding she thinks the proposed feeding ban has galvanized animal lovers across Casper.

Statistics support the notion that Casper has a feral cat problem.

In 2019, Casper’s Metro Animal shelter took in more than 1,500 cats and euthanized nearly 500. Metro estimates on average 25% of its feline intakes are feral. Feral cats can’t be adopted, and the shelter has said most feral cats it takes in are euthanized.