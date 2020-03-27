Restaurateurs say they're grateful for local support as Wyoming governor extends closure order

Groves has been anxiously watching the number of cases in the community climb over the last few days. He didn’t know about the closure extension before a reporter contacted him Friday afternoon, but he wasn’t surprised to hear the news.

“We kind of expected it,” he said. “We’ve been trying to hedge our bets a little on what this looks like long term,” which has meant investing more heavily in takeout and delivery.

So far the investment has paid off. Groves said they’ve had steady enough business to keep all 32 employees on staff, though with reduced hours.

The thanks, he said, belongs to a long list of local supporters.

“It’s been really heartwarming to see the people willing to wait … for delivery, the people who have bought gift cards for later,” he said.

He’s been particularly touched by patrons who have ordered delivery and sent the pizzas to the Wyoming Medical Center for the medical staff, to the police department and to other first responders.

“We’ve been shocked,” he said.

Elsewhere in the community, Jim Childs is trying to avoid the news. He also hadn’t heard about the closure extension either before a reporter called him Friday.