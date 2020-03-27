Restaurateurs say they're grateful for local support as Wyoming governor extends closure order

Restaurant owners around Casper have been bracing themselves for a while.
First came the cancellation of big-time events. A state high school basketball tournament. Concerts at the Casper Events Center.
All of a sudden those would-be crowds — spending their would-be money on would-be meals and merchandise — just vanished.
Then grocery stores started selling out of food. The schools closed. Banks, administrative offices, public facilities. Locking their doors to the public as the novel coronavirus continued its spread across the U.S.
When Gov. Mark Gordon announced March 19 he and state Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist were ordering public gathering places to close, like venues and dine-in restaurants, many in food service had already been harmed by the contagion’s impact on local spending.
When Gordon announced Friday the closure order would be extended until April 17, many restaurateurs who have managed to adapt to an interim way of life heaved a sigh of exasperation and pressed on.
“It’s hard. I guess that goes without saying,” said Jason Groves, operations manager at pizza restaurant Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame.
Groves has been anxiously watching the number of cases in the community climb over the last few days. He didn’t know about the closure extension before a reporter contacted him Friday afternoon, but he wasn’t surprised to hear the news.
“We kind of expected it,” he said. “We’ve been trying to hedge our bets a little on what this looks like long term,” which has meant investing more heavily in takeout and delivery.
So far the investment has paid off. Groves said they’ve had steady enough business to keep all 32 employees on staff, though with reduced hours.
The thanks, he said, belongs to a long list of local supporters.
“It’s been really heartwarming to see the people willing to wait … for delivery, the people who have bought gift cards for later,” he said.
He’s been particularly touched by patrons who have ordered delivery and sent the pizzas to the Wyoming Medical Center for the medical staff, to the police department and to other first responders.
“We’ve been shocked,” he said.
Elsewhere in the community, Jim Childs is trying to avoid the news. He also hadn’t heard about the closure extension either before a reporter called him Friday.
“I’m trying to limit my watching of any of that,” he said. “I find when I’m actually working and being productive my mind doesn’t go down the rabbit hole of ‘Oh my God, what am I gonna do.’”
Childs runs the Mexican restaurant La Cocina with his wife, Andrea, and three children, who are all in their 20s. Right now that’s his only staff. When the governor announced the first closure order, Childs told his roughly 30 employees to file for unemployment until the restaurant could reopen.
In the meantime, he’s offering takeout and delivery. He and his wife opened La Cocina in 1996. He isn’t prepared to give up on it yet.
“We’re doing the best we can to keep our house in order,” he said, adding that without the community rallying around the local restaurant community, things would look much worse.
“I’ve seen the people who live here really flock to their local favorites and support them,” Childs said. “Without that support, we’d be done for.”
Susan Bosco, who owns Bosco’s Italian Restaurant with her family, has been floored by that community support as well. She said the restaurant hasn’t seen a reduction in business, though they have been limited in what they can sell. They aren’t selling beverages, for example.
That doesn’t mean things haven’t been hard.
“It sucks,” Bosco said then laughed, answering a call from a reporter Friday. “It really does.”
But Bosco is trying to be optimistic. All 12 of her employees are still making an income, and her regulars are still showing up for their noon eggplant parmesan.
Sixteen new Wyoming cases have been announced Friday.
“All of our regulars who usually come ... come and sit in the parking lot,” she said with a laugh. “I told the girls I should make them wear roller skates.”
Not all restaurants will be returning to normal after the orders end. Casper's Good Cooking has closed for good, manager Jess Johnson said. The diner's building is now for sale.
Gordon's public health orders, which originally went through April 3, include schools, tattoo parlors, bars, salons and most child care facilities, among other businesses.
“The best tool we have to reduce the potential burden on our healthcare system and save lives is for all of us to limit our contact with other people as much as possible,” Harrist, the health officer, said in a statement a about the order.
While there is a clause in the order that would allow local establishments to petition their county health officer for an exception to the order, Natrona County will not be granting any such exceptions, according to Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom.
"We understand that people are feeling many effects from the business restrictions and statewide orders. However, at this time, due to the evolving and increasing number of cases within the state, the Natrona County health officers will not be granting or evaluating any exceptions to the orders until at least the end of the continuation of the statewide orders on April 17, 2020,” she said at a press conference Friday.
The latest order is not a shelter-in-place demand. Officials in Colorado, Montana and Idaho have issued orders to that effect, but Gordon said earlier this week that he was "doing (his) best" to avoid taking similar action.
As of Friday evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming had climbed to 73. Earlier in the week the U.S. surpassed Italy and China for the highest number of cases globally. As of Friday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported 85,356 cases nationwide.
Staff writer Brady Oltmans contributed to this report.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.