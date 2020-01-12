You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rev. Dee Lundberg to keynote MLK Equality Day events next week
View Comments
CHATTIN’ WITH SAL

Rev. Dee Lundberg to keynote MLK Equality Day events next week

{{featured_button_text}}
Chattin Rev Lundberg

The Rev. Dee Lundberg poses for a portrait at United Church of Christ in Casper Thursday. Lundberg is the keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 20.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Casper marks the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Remembrance, as well as Wyoming Equality Day, on Jan. 20. The multi-pronged event includes a short march, a celebration ceremony and a service project.

We chatted with the Rev. Dee Lundberg, who is the keynote speaker at the ceremony at First United Methodist Church downtown, which begins around 11:30 a.m. immediately following the march. She has been in Casper about 12 years as pastor at United Church of Christ-Casper and has been a pastor for 20 years this April Fool’s Day.

What message will you deliver in your speech? I’m centering it on Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote about the beloved community: “Our goal is to create a beloved community and this will require a qualitative change in our soul as well as a quantitative change in our lives.”

Tell us why you chose that quote. Looking around at our environment nationally and locally, I’m really committed to encouraging folks to work together across whatever our made-up lines are. I’m thinking about the sanitation workers back in I believe Birmingham and the sign that said, “I am a man.” The sign we all hold first is I’m a human being. We need to meet each other from that place of humanity, knowing we can accomplish so much more from that place than we can arguing about details.

And this is one of your passions, this talk of community. I spend a lot of time speaking at all kinds of events about identified others. We seem to have a need to have an identified other that is the source of our ills and if that person or that group would just change their ways, we’d all be fine instead of the need to change ourselves.

What message do you hope people take away from your remarks? If we could all have just a little bit more willingness to meet people where they’re at, of course with the day being so much about service and ServeWyoming being so much about service with others, to be willing to come to that table and get to know people for who they really are by working side-by-side all for the common good.

What was your reaction to being asked to speak? I was just really happy to have the opportunity and honored of course to be the keynote because there have been so many wonderful speakers in the past. Also part of me wants to focus on Martin Luther King Jr. himself. Sometimes in the past people get a little bit more academic and while that’s very interesting, I want to take more of a straight-on human approach. I want people to feel good about themselves and that we all have something to contribute.

Note: The annual Day of Service begins at Art 321 where an art display focuses on the theme of the day, “Beloved Community Working Together.” The public is welcome to attend any or all of the events. The march starts at 11 a.m., goes past the James Reeb mural and ends at First United Methodist Church downtown. Following a celebration ceremony there, a free-will lunch and service project takes place in the basement fellowship hall from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The service project includes sorting donated items and assembling kits for Project Homeless Connect, which is Jan. 24. Local sponsors of the Day of Service include ServeWyoming, AmeriCorps, Corporation for National and Community Service, United Church of Christ and Unitarian Universalists Casper.

+1 
Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas

Chattin' with Sal

Join us each Monday as we present Chattin' with Sal, a quick question and answer column profiling a difference maker in Casper. In their own words, they will explain how they do what they do to make a difference in Casper.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News