Rev. Dee Lundberg to keynote MLK Equality Day events next week

Casper marks the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Remembrance, as well as Wyoming Equality Day, on Jan. 20. The multi-pronged event includes a short march, a celebration ceremony and a service project.

We chatted with the Rev. Dee Lundberg, who is the keynote speaker at the ceremony at First United Methodist Church downtown, which begins around 11:30 a.m. immediately following the march. She has been in Casper about 12 years as pastor at United Church of Christ-Casper and has been a pastor for 20 years this April Fool’s Day.

What message will you deliver in your speech? I’m centering it on Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote about the beloved community: “Our goal is to create a beloved community and this will require a qualitative change in our soul as well as a quantitative change in our lives.”

Tell us why you chose that quote. Looking around at our environment nationally and locally, I’m really committed to encouraging folks to work together across whatever our made-up lines are. I’m thinking about the sanitation workers back in I believe Birmingham and the sign that said, “I am a man.” The sign we all hold first is I’m a human being. We need to meet each other from that place of humanity, knowing we can accomplish so much more from that place than we can arguing about details.