River trail could see expansion in west Casper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West Casper residents may soon have better access to the city’s trail system under a proposal from the Platte River Trails Trust, a nonprofit responsible for much of Casper’s trail system.

The city will partner with the nonprofit in applying for a $500,000 Transportation Alternative Program grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The money would help construct a pedestrian bridge across the North Platte River near Paradise Valley Park. The bridge would be connected to the park by an 1,100-foot trail from the river to Indian Paintbrush Drive.

Angela Emery, executive director of the Trails Trust, addressed the City Council before Tuesday night’s regular meeting regarding the grant application. She said the grant requires a $125,000 local match, which Emery said would come from 1-cent dollars already allocated to trails projects.

Constructing the pedestrian bridge across the North Platte will cost roughly $1.25 million. Emery estimated the city’s total contribution at $368,000. The nonprofit will raise the remaining balance through a variety of sources, Emery said, including private donations and additional grant applications.

Construction could begin as soon as fall 2021, Emery told the council.

Every member of the council except Steve Cathey voted in favor of the project. Cathey has vocally opposed spending money on trails during an economic downturn.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.