 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Riverfest, 5150' Festival highlight events in Casper this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Riverfest

Liam Cline, 7, helps wrangle rubber ducks following the Rotary Club's annual Duck Derby down the Platte River at Riverfest on Aug. 18, 2018 in Casper. 

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty to do on Saturday in Casper. 

Riverfest, the annual fundraiser for Platte River Trails, is set to run from noon to 5 p.m. at Crossroads Park, just north of downtown. Meanwhile, the 5150' Festival returns to David Street Station from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Marking its 30th year Saturday, Riverfest celebrates the North Platte and the trails that wind along it. It features Casper's Duck Derby, where people can buy one of the hundreds of rubber ducks that float down the river for a chance at cash and other prizes. The duck drop is set for 3:30 p.m.

New to the festival this year is a microbrew competition. There's also unlimited craft beer tasting of regional and local breweries, live music from Mastermind of Monkey and Jeff Stanley and several food trucks.

The 5150' Festival, meanwhile, will feature headliner Ian Munsick, a rising country artist who hails from Wyoming. Also on the bill are the Munsick Boys, which consists of two of Ian's brothers, Tris and Sam, and their father Dave. 

People are also reading…

John Kirlin and the High Plains Drifters and Lacy Nelson are also on the bill.

Along with live entertainment, the festival will include mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, vendor booths, drinks and food trucks.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sinkhole opens in east Casper

Sinkhole opens in east Casper

The sinkhole developed near the intersection of Eighth Street and Long Lane, police said. It was likely caused by the recent heavy rains.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds killed in weeks of floods in Pakistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News