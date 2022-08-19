Riverfest, 5150' Festival highlight events in Casper this weekend

Summer may be winding down, but there's still plenty to do on Saturday in Casper.

Riverfest, the annual fundraiser for Platte River Trails, is set to run from noon to 5 p.m. at Crossroads Park, just north of downtown. Meanwhile, the 5150' Festival returns to David Street Station from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Marking its 30th year Saturday, Riverfest celebrates the North Platte and the trails that wind along it. It features Casper's Duck Derby, where people can buy one of the hundreds of rubber ducks that float down the river for a chance at cash and other prizes. The duck drop is set for 3:30 p.m.

New to the festival this year is a microbrew competition. There's also unlimited craft beer tasting of regional and local breweries, live music from Mastermind of Monkey and Jeff Stanley and several food trucks.

The 5150' Festival, meanwhile, will feature headliner Ian Munsick, a rising country artist who hails from Wyoming. Also on the bill are the Munsick Boys, which consists of two of Ian's brothers, Tris and Sam, and their father Dave.

John Kirlin and the High Plains Drifters and Lacy Nelson are also on the bill.

Along with live entertainment, the festival will include mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, vendor booths, drinks and food trucks.