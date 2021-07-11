 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riverton Boys & Girls Club opens next month
0 Comments
editor's pick

Riverton Boys & Girls Club opens next month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Von MacDonald, in green, and Angelo Carabajal, in blue, play a round of bumper pool in 2015 at the East K Street location of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. A new club in Riverton will open in August. 

 File, Star-Tribune

Families in Riverton will have a safe, after school option for their kids when a new Boys & Girls Club opens Aug. 23 inside Rendezvous Elementary, the club announced.

The club will be available to all young people in Riverton, regarless of their families' financial situation. It's designed to provide a safe and engaging place for youth while parents work. 

The public can tour the new club at an open house ice cream social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Aug. 18, at the playground entrance of Rendezvous Elementary, according to a club press release. The event is free.

A group of community leaders partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming based in Casper to raise the funds needed to open a club at the beginning of the school year. The club will serve kids in kindergarten through 5th grade.

Membership applications for the club will be available in August. Membership will be limited to 100 children and is available on a first come-first served basis.

Annual membership fees are $10 per child. Program fees are still to be determined but no child will be turned away for financial reasons, the club said. 

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has over 50 years of service to youth. It provides after school and out-of-school care at 10 club sites in four counties. Youth have access to growth opportunities, learning activities, and relationship building focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and citizenship.

The club offers a space where kids can complete their homework while also learning through hand-on opportunities. Young people learn how to stay health not only physically, but in their social interactions and self-image.

For more information about the club, contact Jessica Baxter, vice president of operations, BGCCW, at 235-4079.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News