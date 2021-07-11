Riverton Boys & Girls Club opens next month

Families in Riverton will have a safe, after school option for their kids when a new Boys & Girls Club opens Aug. 23 inside Rendezvous Elementary, the club announced.

The club will be available to all young people in Riverton, regarless of their families' financial situation. It's designed to provide a safe and engaging place for youth while parents work.

The public can tour the new club at an open house ice cream social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Aug. 18, at the playground entrance of Rendezvous Elementary, according to a club press release. The event is free.

A group of community leaders partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming based in Casper to raise the funds needed to open a club at the beginning of the school year. The club will serve kids in kindergarten through 5th grade.

Membership applications for the club will be available in August. Membership will be limited to 100 children and is available on a first come-first served basis.

Annual membership fees are $10 per child. Program fees are still to be determined but no child will be turned away for financial reasons, the club said.