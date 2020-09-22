Riverton senior follows dream to help others through music

'A part of who I am'

Thacker in fifth grade planned to follow in the footsteps of his drummer grandfather who’d played in The Cascades before they were famous.

But by the time he found out the word "percussion" meant playing the drums, he had already chosen the trumpet — the same instrument a great-great-great-grandfather played in the Civil War — and “fell in love.”

It’s the sound that hooked him. He sees another side than the big, powerful sound most people think of.

“It’s kind of like that person in a family where they’re there for you all the time, like with guidance and stuff,” he said. “You know, they’re the calming, caring kind of loyal people.”

He’s outgrowing his intermediate-level instrument, and a new trumpet from the contest will help him pursue his goals in college and career, he said in his winning essay.

“Music has been and always will be a part of who I am. It is always playing in the background of my life, good days and bad. It’s a friend and a comfort. Music challenges me to be better, and to help others.”