Riverton senior follows dream to help others through music

Keegan Thacker faced his sophomore year in Shoshoni with no band class for the first time in five years, ever since he fell in love with the trumpet.
To pursue music the way he wanted to, he knew he had to leave the friends and educators he'd grown up with to join the band program at Riverton High School.
“And it was kind of a choice between do I help the others and I stay there because of the people that I care about, or do I help try to make my dream come true?” he said.
The Riverton High School senior is this year’s winner of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Instrument Giveaway with The Hill Music Company. On Saturday, he chose a new trumpet from The Hill Music Company in Casper to help him combine his passion for music and helping others as he pursues a career in music therapy.
“That it really is an inspiration and stuff, it really is,” Thacker said earlier that week. “It makes me feel like I'm doing something right.”
Combining passions
The K-12 Shoshoni Schools secondary principal shortly before Thacker’s sophomore year let him know the band program there wasn’t going to continue after struggles to find a teacher.
She helped set him up to earn dual high school and college credits in Central Wyoming College’s jazz and community concert bands and encouraged his idea to play the national anthem solo at school sports tournaments, he said.
Still, he struggled without the daily outlet of band class, and others noticed a change in him. Even his morning routine to get ready for school is set to the tempo of music pieces, said his mother, Dawn Marie Thacker.
“Everything that is in his life revolves somehow around music,” she said.
He spent the following summer with family in Australia who took him to a symphony concert at the Sydney Opera House. That experience after a challenging year solidified his goal to pursue a future in music and take the leap to Riverton High School for its band program.
“But it was very hard to leave Shoshoni because there’s a lot of people there that I really care about, and they've helped me all my life and stuff,” he said. “And it's kind of just like they’ve just been family to me.”
He strived to help people around the school, whether it was managing a basketball team or cheering up a sad schoolmate. He won the Principal’s Award one year for helping people, he said.
Thacker now drives 28 miles to Riverton High School for the opportunity to play in its jazz band, concert band and marching band, for which he’s a drum major. He continued to play in the Central Wyoming College groups as well.
“He just was eating, sleeping, breathing band and, I mean, he couldn’t have been more thrilled,” his mother said.
Riverton High School director of bands Stan Dulkoski said in a recommendation letter for the symphony’s instrument contest that Thacker brings impressive trumpet skills and “undeniable talent” to the school.
“He is a true team player; he always manages to garner positive results and bring out the best of other students in both the Jazz Ensemble and the Concert Band,” he said in the letter.
Thacker has taken private lessons for seven years from Kelly Dehnert, who conducts the Central Wyoming College Community Band. Dehnert in a recommendation letter said the student picks up new music quickly with an excellent ear and is eager to play in every ensemble he can, including an adult brass quintet he joined.
“His love for music has always been evident,” he said in the letter.
Thacker hopes to continue his education in Australia, though the pandemic has impacted some options for now, he said. He plans to travel the world, and one of his goals is to perform in the Sydney Opera House.
He’s looking into starting college in Wyoming along his way to a career he plans in music therapy.
“I would like to help people by using music, but another thing that’s been a part of my life has been science,” Thacker said. “So I've been trying to find a way that I can have the things that I love together and then also be able to help people and stuff.”
'A part of who I am'
Thacker in fifth grade planned to follow in the footsteps of his drummer grandfather who’d played in The Cascades before they were famous.
But by the time he found out the word "percussion" meant playing the drums, he had already chosen the trumpet — the same instrument a great-great-great-grandfather played in the Civil War — and “fell in love.”
It’s the sound that hooked him. He sees another side than the big, powerful sound most people think of.
“It’s kind of like that person in a family where they’re there for you all the time, like with guidance and stuff,” he said. “You know, they’re the calming, caring kind of loyal people.”
He’s outgrowing his intermediate-level instrument, and a new trumpet from the contest will help him pursue his goals in college and career, he said in his winning essay.
“Music has been and always will be a part of who I am. It is always playing in the background of my life, good days and bad. It’s a friend and a comfort. Music challenges me to be better, and to help others.”
Thacker grew up practicing outside for his dogs, horses and pigs at home on a Shoshoni farm and still does sometimes. Horses would run to listen to him play classical music in a pasture. He even rode one as he played, and he had a dog that howled along to jazz. Even wild birds stop to listen or chirp to his trumpet. He found different animals seem to like different kinds of music.
“So that's where I kind of started to love music and realize that the music was always a part of me,” he said. “I always liked the way how music could affect and help things.”
Thacker has always been fascinated by the power of music. It’s music that gives movies their soul, for example; everyone knows what it means when they hear that infamous part of the “Jaws” theme, he said.
“I've always noticed that with music and stuff,” Thacker said. “And I've always enjoyed the way that it can help people and allow people to see different things that they've never seen before.”
arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner
