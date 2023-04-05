The storm may have passed, but it will take time for Wyoming's highway system to recover.

All major routes connecting Casper to the rest of the state remained closed as plows contended with record amounts of snow.

On Wednesday morning, Interstate 25 remained closed from Douglas to Buffalo. It's expected to reopen by the afternoon.

The highway's northbound lanes remained closed from Cheyenne to Douglas as well.

Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed from Rock Springs to Rawlins in both directions. The westbound lanes were also closed from Rawlins to Cheyenne, while the eastbound lanes were shut down from Granger to the Utah state line.

Those closures were set to end Wednesday afternoon.

Interstate 90's westbound lanes were closed from Gillette to Buffalo, while the eastbound lanes were closed from Buffalo to Sheridan.

Casper took the brunt of the blizzard, with a record 26.7 inches falling on the city on Monday alone. Workers were busy Wednesday continuing to plow roads, though many side streets remained clogged with snow and difficult to travel.

Schools in the Casper area remained closed, with classes being taught online.

