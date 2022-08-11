Roads flood in parts of Casper as thunderstorm passed through

Flooding was occurring Thursday night on roads in Casper after a massive thunderstorm passed through the area.

Sections of Poplar Street near Interstate 25 were swamped with water as torrents of rain fell over the area. Water streamed down English Avenue and spurted up out of the road near a fast food restaurant.

Cars passed slowly through what appeared to be several inches of water as lightning lit up the sky for more than an hour.

A Star-Tribune editor saw police cars blocking eastbound traffic at First Street and Poplar. Several emergency vehicles were also situated at Poplar Street and the Interstate 25 overpass.

Other minor flooding was seen on parts of 12th Street.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory soon after 11 p.m. It indicated minor flooding was possible along U.S. Highway 20/26 near Natrona, over roadways and in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Got flooding photos or video that you want to share? Send them to editors@trib.com.