 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Roads flood in parts of Casper as thunderstorm passed through

  • Updated
  • 0
Flooding

The intersection of English Avenue and Poplar Street flood on Thursday night.

 Joshua Wolfson, Star-Tribune

Flooding was occurring Thursday night on roads in Casper after a massive thunderstorm passed through the area.

Sections of Poplar Street near Interstate 25 were swamped with water as torrents of rain fell over the area. Water streamed down English Avenue and spurted up out of the road near a fast food restaurant. 

Cars passed slowly through what appeared to be several inches of water as lightning lit up the sky for more than an hour.

A Star-Tribune editor saw police cars blocking eastbound traffic at First Street and Poplar. Several emergency vehicles were also situated at Poplar Street and the Interstate 25 overpass. 

Other minor flooding was seen on parts of 12th Street. 

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory soon after 11 p.m. It indicated minor flooding was possible along U.S. Highway 20/26 near Natrona, over roadways and in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

People are also reading…

Got flooding photos or video that you want to share? Send them to editors@trib.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wyoming rider wins worldwide horse race

Wyoming rider wins worldwide horse race

By the end of day one of the Mongol Derby, Jackson competitor Deidre Griffith finished last behind 46 riders. Eight days later, she, alongside her partner, were the first to cross the line.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News