Robinson: The Star-Tribune evolves with the times

The emails I pay the most attention to are the ones from the Star-Tribune. That is where I can relate to because it is in my backyard.

The Star-Tribune is fortunate to have great editors who have developed some of the Intermountain West’s best journalists. They understand how to sniff out a good story and ask the right questions. They are not working on what is going on in Washington, D.C., but what is happening in our backyard. We provide local news that you need to stay informed, and that’s why it is so important for us to continue to be the voice for our community.

I know that not everyone is happy that we will no longer print on Monday and Tuesday. I have taken several calls and had some very passionate conversations about it in the past week. Among the many people I spoke with was a man named Tom. He lives in Laramie, where he looks after his 100-year-old mother, who does not go online. Tom was sad to learn about the change but understands why it’s happening. He asked me please make sure that the puzzles and comics are not left out for those two days.

Tom, rest assured, we will be printing Monday comics and puzzles on Sundays. Tuesday’s, meanwhile, will print in the Wednesday edition.