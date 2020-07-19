Robinson: The Star-Tribune evolves with the times

As we announced Tuesday, starting Aug. 24 the Casper Star-Tribune will no longer print newspapers on Monday and Tuesday.
That doesn’t mean we won’t report and deliver news on those days. We will still provide the most important local and statewide coverage, but on Mondays and Tuesdays it will be delivered exclusively online rather than in printed form. For years, we’ve been delivering news online and, even with a printed product, the majority of our readers now consume their news in that format.
Reducing the number of days the Casper Star-Tribune delivers a printed newspaper was not a decision made on a whim. The discussions started months ago, and the decision was only made after careful consideration.
The world is changing and the newspaper industry isn’t immune to those changes. We’re adapting – not dying, as some would have you believe.
When I started in this business, I remember the excitement when the paper I worked at launched its first news website. It was updated once a day. The bosses were so worried about losing print subscribers that they didn’t want to put articles on the site before the newspaper printed.
Over time they came to realize that the internet made them more nimble, allowing for breaking news like what our competitors in TV and radio had offered for years. The internet allowed us to inform our readers on what was happening in our community in a timelier manner than a once-per-day printing. Somewhere in the last decade, newspapers started to update 24 hours a day. When we launched that newspaper’s first website, it attracted an audience of 600 people in a community of 7,000. We were excited because that was such unbelievable traffic.
But that was back before smartphones, Facebook and Twitter. Today, many daily newspapers can reach an audience of more than 100 times that. The Star-Tribune averages nearly 5 million page views each month.
When the New York Times launched its online paywall in 2011, it took it 18 months to get 566,000 digital subscribers, according to a recent Nieman Lab article. It now has more than 4 million digital subscribers. (I am among them.) That’s more than double the number of its print subscribers.
Our focus for the Casper Star-Tribune is to provide local content. We continue to produce quality journalism across multiple platforms to reach as many community members as possible.
I moved back to Wyoming in May. For years before then, I had the Star-Tribune’s app on my phone as a way to keep up-to-date on what was happening here even though I lived out-of-state. When a black bear was running loose in the neighborhoods north of CY near Garden Creek a couple summers ago, I got an alert from the Star-Tribune on my phone and called my parents who live in that area. My mom was surprised I knew about it because she’d just watched Game and Fish agents chase the bear through the alley behind her house.
Today, when I wake up I have several morning news emails including those from the Washington Post, New York Times, Trib.com and a couple trade publications. Before I am out of bed, I have all my national news covered.
The emails I pay the most attention to are the ones from the Star-Tribune. That is where I can relate to because it is in my backyard.
The Star-Tribune is fortunate to have great editors who have developed some of the Intermountain West’s best journalists. They understand how to sniff out a good story and ask the right questions. They are not working on what is going on in Washington, D.C., but what is happening in our backyard. We provide local news that you need to stay informed, and that’s why it is so important for us to continue to be the voice for our community.
I know that not everyone is happy that we will no longer print on Monday and Tuesday. I have taken several calls and had some very passionate conversations about it in the past week. Among the many people I spoke with was a man named Tom. He lives in Laramie, where he looks after his 100-year-old mother, who does not go online. Tom was sad to learn about the change but understands why it’s happening. He asked me please make sure that the puzzles and comics are not left out for those two days.
Tom, rest assured, we will be printing Monday comics and puzzles on Sundays. Tuesday’s, meanwhile, will print in the Wednesday edition.
The world is changing and there are times I do not like it. But we need to make sure that we can continue to grow and lead the change for the better.
I ask you, our readers, to please continue to support this amazing staff that works every day to enlighten you on what is happening in the community that we all love.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!