Rollover results in fatal Fremont Canyon crash

A Casper woman died Saturday night when an SUV rolled over while she was driving on Fremont Canyon Road.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the driver as 29-year-old Tianna Piper.

Piper was heading south on Fremont Canyon Road near Pathfinder Reservoir when the crash occurred.

The Toyota 4Runner she was driving drifted off the right side of the highway, according to the highway patrol. She apparently turned the vehicle too far back to the left and crossed over the center line of the highway.

The SUV then jerked back to the right, which caused it to roll one and a half times, the highway patrol said.

Piper was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash. The highway patrol says it is investigating driver inattention as a contributing factor to the crash.

A man was also in the SUV and survived the crash, said Natrona County Sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney. Byron Babcock, 20, of Casper, was wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

Babcock was taken by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center to be treated for the injuries he suffered in the crash.